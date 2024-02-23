How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans, According To Experts

Learn how to effectively clean stainless steel pans and remove stains, grease, and burnt-on food.

Stainless steel pans are a kitchen staple that can be used in a variety of different ways. From searing to sautéing on the stove, to popping them right in the oven for easy roasting, stainless steel pans are very versatile and super durable, too.

While we love to use them for many things, cleaning them isn’t always the most fun—after all, there’s a reason that nonstick pans were invented! That being said, with the right tools and know-how, you can have your pans sparkling clean (without much effort) in no time.



Below, we asked the experts to give us the rundown on how to clean stainless steel pans using three different methods, as well as what to look out for before getting started, and other common questions that come up when cleaning stainless steel pans.







Meet The Expert

Megan Mahan is the Vice President of Marketing at Ninja.

Jacqueline Stein is a professional cleaner and the owner of Home Reimagined in Austin, Texas.







Before Getting Started

There are a few things to consider before cleaning your stainless steel pans. The first is to never clean your pan while it’s still hot. When cleaning stainless steel cookware, Megan Mahan, Vice President of Marketing at Ninja, recommends allowing pans to cool completely before washing them. “Never immerse a hot pan in cold water, as it could lead to irreparable warping,” she explains.

It’s always a good idea to check the manufacturer's instructions for any specific cleaning recommendations. “Many pans have specific needs based on material and manufacturing process, so always consider the instructions first,” explains Jacqueline Stein, a professional cleaner and the owner of Home Reimagined in Austin, Texas. “Ensure the pan is cool before cleaning to avoid burns and to allow the pan to last longer—cleaning a hot pan can and will damage it over time.”

It’s also not a bad idea to wear protective gloves to protect your hands from hot water and cleaning agents. Stein recommends avoiding using abrasive cleaners or tools that can scratch the stainless steel. “Stainless steel is prone to scratching, so you want to ensure you use the correct products and soft cleaning tools,” she says. Stein suggests cleaning after each use once cool, and avoid cooking richly colored food at high temperatures on your pans.



How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans

Method 1: Rinse and Soak

Rinse the pan with warm water to remove any food residue. Fill the pan with warm, soapy water and let it soak for 5-15 minutes. Use a soft sponge or cloth to scrub the pan, paying attention to any stubborn spots. Rinse the pan thoroughly with warm water Dry immediately with a soft towel to avoid spots that are easy to see on stainless steel.

Method 2: Boil with Water and Baking Soda

Fill the pan with water and add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda. Bring the water to a boil and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the water cool, ensuring the pan is also cool. Use a soft sponge or cloth to scrub the pan. Rinse thoroughly with water. Dry immediately with a soft towel to avoid spots that are easy to see on stainless steel.

Stein recommends only using this method for tough stains and stuck on food. “This is not the recommended regular cleaning technique, as over time this may cause damage to the pan because of abrasive scrubbing and high heat,” she explains.

Method 3: Baking Soda and Vinegar

Sprinkle baking soda over the surface of the pan. Pour a small amount of vinegar (or lemon juice) over the baking soda. The mixture will fizz; let it sit for a few minutes. Use a soft sponge or cloth to scrub the pan, being gentle, so as not to scratch the surface. Then rinse thoroughly with water. Dry immediately with a soft towel to avoid spots that are easy to see on stainless steel.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I clean my stainless steel pans?

“We recommend always cleaning cookware thoroughly after use, as grease buildup over time can lead to food sticking to your stainless steel pans,” explains Mahan. Simple dish soap and a soft sponge after the pan has cooled should do the trick.

Can I use steel wool to clean stainless steel pans?

Stein does not recommend using a steel wool for regular cleaning of stainless steel pans, but you can use it occasionally when necessary. “Always be cautious not to scrub too aggressively, as it can scratch the surface,” explains Stein. “It's best to use a soft sponge or cloth for regular cleaning, and only use steel wool when absolutely necessary, ensuring you are using a very low grade steel wool.”

Can I use lemon juice to clean stainless steel pans?



Lemon juice can be used to clean stainless steel pans. The acidity of the lemon juice can help remove stains and discoloration. “Simply apply lemon juice to the pan, let it sit for a few minutes, and then scrub with a sponge or cloth,” suggests Stein. “If you have more in depth stains, add a small scoop of baking soda and gently rub with half a lemon or soft cloth or sponge—you can remove tough stains in moments with this.”

How do I prevent discoloration on stainless steel pans?



If you’re cooking on a gas range, do not allow the flame to rise along the outside of the pan, as it may lead to discoloration. “A rainbow coloring can sometimes appear on stainless steel, which is caused by a reaction with the chromium in the pan at high temperatures,” says Mahan. “This does not impact cooking performance, but it can easily be removed by wiping the pan with diluted 1:1 parts water and white vinegar using a soft sponge or cloth.”

