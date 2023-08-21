How to Clean a Pizza Stone So It Lasts Forever

Steer clear of the soap and water and follow these cleaning tips, instead.

If you love to make homemade pizzas, complete with all your favorite toppings, then a pizza stone is an easy way to take your gourmet pies to the next level. These flat ceramic or stone slabs are designed to preheat to high temperatures and then bake a pizza crust evenly, drawing out any water into its porous surface. The result is a crispy pizza that cooks quickly—which is exactly why the pizza stone will become one of your favorite kitchen tools.

While a pizza will typically slide off of a pizza stone easily, that doesn't mean it's actually clean. Here, two experts share why it's critical to clean your pizza stone regularly, the best way to do it, and what to do if there's burnt residue left over.

Why You Need to Clean a Pizza Stone

While your pizza stone may look clean, that doesn't mean it actually is. Because the stone or ceramic material of a pizza stone is porous, all of those delicious ingredients, from tomato sauce and oil to cheese and pesto, can seep into the surface. If the slabs aren't adequately cleaned, they can become rancid—and this can impact the flavor of your future pizzas or create a health hazard.

How Often to Clean a Pizza Stone

A pizza stone should be cleaned after every use, removing any debris left over after baking your pizza. At the very least, it should be wiped down, but cleaning it thoroughly once it cools off is ideal.

What to Know Before You Get Started

Cleaning your pizza stone is a mostly waterless process. Because of the stone's porous nature, it can easily absorb water; submerging it in water will ruin the integrity of the stone and its ability to cook a crispy crust.

"Most importantly, you'll need a spatula to scrape away food, some water, and a cloth to dry it," says Chantelle Malarkey, a home, entertaining, and cleaning expert. But make sure you have all these supplies on hand before you get started:

Silicone pan scraper

Dish cloths

Nylon brush

Baking soda

Drying rack

A Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Pizza Stone

According to Hengam Stanfield, the co-owner of Mattenga's Pizzeria, there's one tried-and-true method for cleaning a pizza stone successfully: "I've been in the pizza business for almost a decade, and my favorite and time-tested method in pizza stone maintenance is the wait, scrape off, wipe, and air dry strategy," he says.

Step 1: Wait for It to Cool

"Don't wash the stone right away. Let it cool down first; it can crack [if it experiences a] sudden change in temperature," says Stanfield. Let it cool for two to three hours to make sure it's not only safe to handle, but won't crack after that temperature change.

Step 2: Scrub the Stone With a Brush

With a nylon brush, do an initial scrub of the pizza stone to remove all food particles and leftover debris from the pizza.

Step 3: Scrape It Off

Using a spatula or nylon brush, pay careful attention to cheese and other residue that's cooked on. You may want to run your hand over it to feel for any stubborn debris that you can't see, particularly if your pizza stone is black or dark colored.

Step 4: Wipe Away Residue

Using a damp cloth, wipe away all the remaining residue from the pizza stone.

Step 5: Air Dry the Pizza Stone

Your pizza stone shouldn't take long to dry, since you are not submerging it in water—you're only getting it slightly damp. Regardless, air dry it on a drying rack, then wipe with a dish towel or microfiber cloth to remove any remaining crumbs or moisture.

How to Remove Stains or Burnt Residue From a Pizza Stone

While pizza stones will naturally develop stains that will not go away (and they're not going to harm your pizza!), there may occasionally be stains or stubborn burnt residue that you do want to remove. In those cases, turn to baking soda. "Add baking soda to water," says Malarkey. "This combination turns into a paste and will help get hard stuck on foods released from the pizza stone."

Let the baking soda and water mixture sit briefly, then scrub away the paste with a brush, wipe away, and let air dry before giving it a final wipe with a cloth.

Common Cleaning Mistakes

Avoid these mistakes that can damage a pizza stone while you clean it:

Cleaning it while it is hot: Trying to clean the pizza stone while it is still hot is one of the most common mistakes people make. "If you place your hot stone under cold water to clean it, you could run the risk of cracking and breaking it!" says Malarkey.

Putting the stone in the dishwasher: You should always hand wash a pizza stone. Don't ever let it near a dishwasher, says Malarkey.

Using the wrong cleaning materials or tools: Additionally, when rounding up your cleaning supplies, make sure any tools are nylon, silicone, or another softer material. "Do not use anything metal on the stone that could scratch the surface," says Malarkey.

Using soap or an oven cleaning cycle: Avoid using soap, which could damage the integrity of your stone, adds Stanfield. And don't turn to your oven's self-cleaning cycle, either; this can expose it to damaging high temperatures. A pizza stone is designed for high heat—but not that high, he explains.

How to Maintain Your Pizza Stone

To maintain your pizza stone's quality over a lifetime—which is how long it should last—make sure you're regularly cleaning it and addressing any stubborn residue or stains right away. Also, never oil your pizza stone. While some of the care instructions for a pizza stone may sound similar to those for a cast iron skillet, such as not using any soap, a pizza stone does not need to be seasoned.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best way to clean a pizza stone?

The best way to clean a pizza stone doesn't involve soap or water. Instead, let it cool, scrub remaining food away with a safe material, scrape away residue, wipe it down, and let it air dry.

Can you wash a pizza stone in the dishwasher?

Absolutely not! Never put your pizza stone in the dishwasher. Doing so could ruin this kitchen tool.

How do I clean a burned pizza stone?

A pizza stone will naturally develop stains over time, which are not an issue and can be left alone. However, if you see burnt-on food (that is smoking in the high heat of your oven, for example), you can apply a paste of baking soda and water—then repeat the cleaning process.

How should you store pizza stones?

Some people store their pizza stones in the oven, but we suggest separating it from other pots and pans—and avoid stacking anything on top of it. Keep the stone anywhere it won't be exposed to heavy items that could crack it.