How To Clean Pearls Without Damaging Them

Use our step-by-step guide to safely and effectively keep your pearl pieces shining.

Getty Images

Pearls are some of the most valuable and stylish gems on earth. They're unique, one-of-a-kind, and comprise some of the most treasured pieces in any Southerner's jewelry box. They're often passed down as heirlooms and keepsakes, so keeping pearls clean and preserved can yield generations-long benefits. But what is the best way to keep pearls clean?



Related: How To Clean Your Jewelry At Home

How Are Pearls Made?

Besides being beautiful to look at, pearls are incredible natural creations. Learning about how they're made can actually aid in understanding how best to care for them.

Pearls are formed inside a mussel or oyster (or any mollusk with a shell) as a form of self-defense—their beauty is, amazingly, secondary to their function. When a mollusk senses that its shell has been invaded by an irritant, it creates a substance called "nacre," or what we commonly refer to as mother-of-pearl. Nacre inside the shell traps and encases the irritant, which protects the soft and vulnerable body of the mollusk from damage.

Considering the volume of pearls used in jewelry, it's easy to forget that pearls are still a rare find. A perfectly smooth pearl takes years for a mollusk to create and is only found in about 1 in 10,000 oysters.

Why Do Pearls Need Cleaning?

Depending on the frequency of wear, pearls may come into regular contact with oils from our skin, lotions, dirt, sweat, and perfumes. Anything that contacts the surface of a pearl can diminish it over time. Being sensitive to abrasive cleaners, pearl maintenance should be approached with a gentle touch and an eye toward prolonging its lifespan. A good rule of thumb? Pearls should be the last thing you put on in the morning and the first thing you take off at night.



What You'll Need:

2 soft cloths

Lukewarm water

Mild dish soap

Mild detergent (optional)

Clean water



A bowl

Method 1: Cleaning with a Damp Cloth

In a clean bowl, prepare a solution of lukewarm water and mild dish soap. A few drops will do – no need to over-suds. Dip the cloth you've chosen into the solution and then wring out any excess moisture. Gently wipe the pearls with the damp cloth, careful to pay special attention to any visible stains or discoloration. Rinse pearls with cool water and pat them dry with your second soft cloth. Allow the pearls to dry completely before storing.









Tip

You can rinse under a tap, but be sure to close the drain in your sink. For added security, opt for a second bowl of clean, cool water to rinse your pearls.







Method 2: Cleaning with Mild Detergent

Prepare a solution of mild detergent (or dish soap) and lukewarm water. Place the pearls into the solution and let them soak for a few minutes, allowing the soap to work away at any surface stains or grime. Gently agitate the pearls to help the detergent work away at those stains, just like inside a washing machine. Be careful to be extra gentle with this step, as pearls are often strung on delicate gold chains or other easily breakable knotted settings. Rinse the pearls thoroughly under cool water (or dunk them in a second bowl of clean, cool water) and pat dry with a clean cloth. Allow the pearls to dry completely before storing.



How To Store Pearls Safely

Taking extra precautions around storing your pearls correctly makes a huge difference in their quality.

Pearls have a soft surface, which means they're more susceptible to scratches and damage from household irritants and cleaners. Storing pearls inside a plastic bag, for example, is a big no-no. Some plastic bags secrete chemicals that, over time, break down the surface of a pearl. Instead, opt for flat storage (as opposed to hanging) in a silk or velvet bag.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.