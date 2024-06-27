Clean up a park, learn to ID trees the weekend before Fourth of July with these events

Hoosiers have plenty of opportunities to explore and enjoy Indiana’s wild places the weekend before the Fourth of July.

Volunteer to clean up a park, gear up for National Canoe Day, learn how to identify trees and explore what it means to “Leave no trace” while hiking in the woods.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is calling for a bit of wet weather this weekend, so don’t forget to bring raincoats and maybe an extra pair of dry socks. Temps will hit the mid- to high-80s Friday and Saturday while Sunday will cool off a bit with a high in the upper 70s.

Learn about lizards and birds Friday, June 28

Flowing Well Park Cleanup, 9 a.m. at Flowing Well Park in Carmel: Join Amos Butler Audubon members for a volunteer project with Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation. Meet at Flowing Well Park (5100 E 116th St.) for a park clean up. Come explore a new or familiar park and help keep it clean at this event. Registration is required: app.initlive.com:443/JE/blenbbr6e3fis9

Guided Hikes, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Patoka Lake in Birdseye: Join the park naturalist for a hike or two. The first hike starts at 10 a.m. and will be taking Trail 1. The second hike starts at 1 p.m. and will be taking Trail 4. Both hikes meet at the Nature Center and will discuss plant identification and some area history. Be sure to wear appropriate clothes and shoes, bring water, bug spray and a snack.

Hoosier Birder Hour with Brad Bumgardner, noon via Zoom: For this session, Indiana Audubon is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Executive Director Brad Bumgardner. Ask your burning questions about bird species, conservation work, the Mumford and Keller Grants and Scholarships, or anything in between. You can submit your questions in advance via this online form (forms.gle/5aTMKhi6HkE5bn1NA) — it's so Indiana Audubon can prepare and be sure to answer your question live on screen.

Shade Hike, 1 p.m. Central at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: Take a hike on the shady side. Under towering trees, among ferns and forbs, participants will find all kinds of things staying cooler in the shade. The group will cross off things bingo-style as we find them on this cool part of Trail 2. Meet at the park’s Nature Center.

Leapin' Lizards Hike, 2 p.m. Central at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton: Strap on some hiking shoes and join a naturalist to climb the tallest dune, Mount Tom, and seek out the fast and only lizard found in the park.

Old Statehouse Quarry Hike, 2 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Meet Naturalist Jessica by the Trailside Shelter to begin Trail 2 to the Quarry. Participants will adventure to the quarry that supplied stone for Indiana’s first statehouse building. This hike is 1 mile and rated moderate.

Share Board Member Deanne Heidrich, left, and Daniel McShane guide their tethered canoes on Delaware Lake, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Fort Harrison State Park. Share LT students from Belzer Middle School and Fall Creek Valley Middle School canoed, fished, hiked and did a creek study with Camptown.

Osprey Hike, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty: Join a naturalist at the west parking lot for a short hike. Learn why Worster Lake is a great stop-over habitat for migratory birds and why ospreys have chosen to call Potato Creek their home.

The Elusive Green Dragon, 2 p.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Join the park’s Naturalist at the Stanley Schoolhouse for a moderately rugged hike around Kreiger Lake on Trail 9. Start at the Schoolhouse and enjoy a fun hike across a prairie, through a marsh, climb an esker, circle a kettle lake and look for the elusive green dragon.

Friday Campfire - Slimy Salamanders, 7 p.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Join a naturalist for a family Friday night around the campfire and learn all about salamanders. Then go on a night hike and flip logs to look for some slimy friends. Roasting sticks and s'mores will be provided, you can bring your own hot dogs and make a meal of it. $7/person, pre-registration required.

Meet a baby bison and hit the water Saturday, June 29

Cool Creek Bird Hike, 8 a.m. at Cool Creek Park in Carmel: Join expert birder Keith Starling each Saturday for a hike through Cool Creek. No registration is required. Meet in the north parking lot past the park’s Nature Center.

Nature Preserve Hike, 8 a.m. Central at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Start at the Nature Center and head to the park’s only Nature Preserve to learn its history and find out why it is so special.

National Canoe Day, 9:30 a.m. at Salamonie Lake in Andrews: Celebrate National Canoe Day with a float on Salamonie River. Participants may bring their watercraft or may reserve a canoe at the time of registration. All experience levels welcome. Meet at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive center at 9:30 a.m. Advance registration is appreciated, call 260-468-2127. Cost is $5 per person and includes lunch.

Baby Bison Walk, 10 a.m. at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton: Meet at the front of the bison enclosure to take a stroll around the pen and look for the park’s new baby bison. The program will last approximately one hour and is free with paid park admission.

Bike Your Park, 10 a.m. at Tippecanoe River State Park in Winamac: Explore the park by riding your bike around to learn some interesting information on a variety of topics. Interpretive signs can be found at the Fire Tower, Nature Center, Trail 4, Waterfowl Area, Canoe Camp Boat Launch, Electric Campground, Otter Bend, Game Fowl area at the southern point of the Circle Road, Tepicon Hall and the Park Office. Take a selfie with your bike at five of the nine locations to show the naturalist at the nature center and receive a prize. This Game ends at 3:45 p.m.

Tree ID Hike, 10 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence: Learn about Indiana’s native trees and how to identify them. Meet the Naturalist at the Schoen Creek Parking lot for a short 1-mile hike on the Tree Line Trail. Hike will last approximately 1 hour.

Waterfall Hike, 10 a.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Meet Naturalist Jessica in front of Canyon Inn to begin a short hike to the Waterfall. Learn what McCormick’s Creek State Park used to be called and the history of the limestone layers. This hike has a staircase slipping into the canyon. Rocks on this hike will be slippery. Please wear shoes you do not mind getting wet.

Bug Hunt, 11 a.m. at Raccoon SRA (Cecil M Harden Lake) in Rockville: Join a naturalist near Bluebird Shelter in the William H. Hill Memorial Picnic Area for this 40-minute bug hunt through the flower field and forest. Wear high socks or long pants are recommended but not required.

Family Creek Exploration, 1:30 p.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Holliday Park has ponds and creeks teeming with wildlife. Participants will have loads of fun getting wet and muddy exploring the creatures that live in these wet places. A naturalist will help you identify what you find. Nets and collecting tubs provided. Wear old shoes and clothes that can get dirty. $5/person, pre-registration required.

Leave no trace and explore waterfalls Sunday, June 30

Cool Creek Beginning Bird Hike, 8:30 a.m. at Cool Creek Park in Carmel: Join a Hamilton County Parks Naturalist and other guest leaders Sunday and Wednesday mornings. This will be a great opportunity for birdwatchers of all levels. You may begin anytime during the season and come as often as you like. Pre-registration is not required. Don’t forget your binoculars. These hikes meet in the north parking lot of Cool Creek Park past the Nature Center.

Eagle Creek Bird Hike, 9 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Enjoy bird hikes each Sunday year-round at Eagle Creek Park. Meet at the Ornithology Center. This event is free, though a gate fee to Eagle Creek Park applies.

Morning Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Central at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton: Join the park naturalist at the Nature Center to begin an easy stroll looking for different bird species and other wildlife.

Photo Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. at Mounds State Park in Anderson: Grab a camera and find all ten photo challenges. Pick up a Scavenger Hunt at the Nature Center. Beautiful nature posters awarded.

Bird Meander, 10 a.m. at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton: Meet at the boathouse to take an easy stroll around Kunkel Lake to look for birds. Bring binoculars and hiking boots if desired. Program will last an hour and is free with paid park admission.

Leave No Trace Hike, 10 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence: Take a walk with a park naturalist and learn about the meaning behind the saying “Leave No Trace.” The naturalist will discuss the importance of being a carry-in, carry-out property while picking up litter along the way. Great opportunity to earn your $2 Explore Pin. Meet at the Delaware Lake parking lot for an easy 1-mile walk lasting 1 hour.

Waterfall Hike, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison: Meet at Clifty Shelter for a 1-hour moderately rugged hike through one of the most scenic sections of Clifty Canyon. There’s a chance to see five waterfalls along the way.

Play games in the park and learn how to go birding in July

Monday, July 1: Parkemon GO!, 10 a.m. Central at Lincoln State Park: This program combines Pokémon Go with Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ version called Parkemon. Catch park wildlife with cameras and score them with power points. This game can be played anytime, not just in the park.

Wednesday, July 3: Strawtown Koteewi Park – Beginning Bird Hikes, 8:30 a.m. at Strawtown Koteewi Park in Noblesville: Join a Hamilton County Parks Naturalist or other guest leaders the first Wednesday of each month to learn about bird watching. This will be a great opportunity for birdwatchers of all levels. Meet in the parking lot of the Taylor Center of Natural History.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Get outdoors for hikes, canoeing, tree identification and more this weekend