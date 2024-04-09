Clean Up Day planned in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY ― Community members looking to make an impact before Earth Day will have an opportunity to help with an outdoor clean-up this weekend.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Berkshire Hathaway have announced they will be hosting their annual Rover Road Clean Up Days on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event is supporting the Great American Cleanup, which hosts several programs aimed at reducing litter around community spaces.

According to the event flier, volunteers will meet under the railroad trestle on River Road around 9 a.m. each day to get organized before the event. Supplies for clean-up and snacks will be provided by event organizers.

Additional information on the clean-up can be found on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful events page or by contacting Amy Alexander at 412-417-1332

