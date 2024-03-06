This Classic Neutral Vase Is Target's Most Shared Product & It Just Went On Sale for Under $20



As winter’s dragging its feet out the door, we’re all feeling a bit meh and in need of a pick-me-up. Cue the ultimate remedy: retail therapy! And where else to indulge our shopping urges than the wonderland of budget-friendly goodness, Target. That’s where we found the most perfect little ceramic vase that’s like an instant mood makeover for your space.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list of the Top 10 Most-Shared Finds from everyone’s social media feeds last month, the Short Carved Ceramic Vase is neutral enough to fit many design styles, yet interesting enough to make a statement. Made from ceramic in a beige hue, this short vase features a flat base and intricately carved detailing all around the sides. The vase stands 6.75 inches tall and boasts a watertight construction, so you can fill it with water to store stems or cut flowers.



“I love this affordable vase, the color, shape and texture is just perfect,” wrote @mrs.kritzelis.home in her Instagram caption of a photo in which she mixed and matches the Carved Ceramic Vase with existing pieces in her home, creating a gorgeous vignette on her coffee table.



Other social media posts show the vase on console tables, dining tables, and bookshelves, where it looks equally fabulous. Some even show it without any flowers or greenery inside, and it’s carved details make it work as a simple sculptural element.



“This vase is beautiful,” wrote a five-star reviewer on the product page on Target.com. “It’s heavy and the color, size and texture are perfect. I styled it with some realistic looking tulips in my home office.”



“This vase is solid and looks more expensive than it is,” shared another happy customer.

This Short Carved Ceramic Vase from Threshold designed with Studio McGee is a beautiful accent piece that you can also use to house real or faux plant clippings.



Who knew a little vase could be what we needed to kick those winter blues to the curb? It’s small, it’s classy, and it’s the perfect dose of fancy without breaking the bank. Picture it as a tiny promise that spring is just around the corner, and in the meantime, style it with your favorite blooms to give a hint of what’s to come. Cheers to banishing those winter blues in style!

