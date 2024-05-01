Classic Chevy Trucks Will Be Featured at Specialty Auto Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The allure of classic Chevrolet trucks has only grown over the decades, each model telling a story of American craftsmanship and a bygone era of automotive excellence. This year, the Specialty Auto Auction is set to highlight these iconic vehicles, promising an event that will capture the hearts of classic car enthusiasts and collectors alike. From the rugged lines of the early Advance Design pickups to the sleek contours of the C10 series, the auction will showcase an extensive array of models that have shaped the legacy of Chevrolet's truck lineup.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation builds among potential buyers and Chevy aficionados who are eager to witness or own a piece of history. The event, renowned for its meticulously curated selection of vintage automobiles, will feature some of the most beautifully restored and well-preserved Chevy trucks, each with its own unique charm and backstory. This gathering is not just an auction; it's a celebration of the enduring spirit and enduring popularity of Chevrolet trucks, making it a must-visit for anyone passionate about classic automotive treasures.

1972 C-10 Short Bed Step Side

Step back in time and drive away in style with this stunning 1972 Chevrolet C-10, set to turn heads at the 2024 Spring Specialty Auto Auction on May 11, 2024. This meticulously maintained pick-up boasts a short bed step side design and dazzles with a striking exterior color scheme of Pearl White and Pearl Red Wine, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior. Under the hood, this C-10 houses a powerful crate 350 Vortec engine paired with a TH 350 Goodwrench automatic transmission, ensuring robust performance coupled with low mileage reliability. Not only is it a feast for the eyes, but it also comes equipped with modern comforts such as heating and air conditioning, making it a practical choice for both collectors and enthusiasts. Don't miss the chance to own this beautifully preserved piece of Chevrolet history at Lot #98. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup



Step into the past with this beautifully restored 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup, a true gem from the golden era of American trucks. Presented in a vibrant orange finish that accentuates its rust-free body, this C10 dazzles with its impeccable styling and classic lines. Under the hood lies a powerful 327 Chevrolet small block engine paired with a TH350 transmission, enhanced by Yukon axles and rear gears for smooth handling. The truck features a CPP lowering kit, power steering, and power brakes, ensuring a comfortable ride. It stands proudly on 265/35r/20 Riddler wheels, making it not just a vehicle, but a statement on wheels. Perfect for enthusiasts and collectors alike, this C10 combines performance with vintage charm. See it here.

1967 Chevrolet C10

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive art with this custom 1967 Chevrolet C10, featured at the 2024 Spring Specialty Auto Auction on May 11th. This stunning resto-mod pickup has undergone a comprehensive body-off restoration, showcasing a laser-straight body coated in a dazzling custom red paint. Enhanced with new stainless steel and chrome, LED taillights, a matching bed cover, and a red spray-in bed liner, this C10 combines beauty with utility. The interior doesn't shy away from luxury either, featuring custom TMI seating, digital gauges, a chrome tilt column, and a top-notch audio system. Powered by a 5.3 Ls engine with a 4L60E overdrive transmission, and equipped with power disc brakes, an aluminum radiator, and Vintage Air conditioning, this vehicle is not only a showstopper but also ready to deliver a comfortable ride anywhere. Join us at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL, to witness this masterpiece in person. See it here.

Specialty Auto Auction takes place live and online Saturday, May 11th in Greeley, Colorado. With several classic cars and trucks from rust-free Western states, here’s the opportunity to add to your collection.

