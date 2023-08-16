Classic Chardonnay that comes from California

Many wine drinkers appreciate the wide-ranging, cool charms of Chardonnay, though I admit there are probably just as many ABC (Anything But Chardonnay) wine drinkers out there.

But vine growers love it for its tolerance of a broad range of climates and the relatively high yields that can easily be coaxed from the Chardonnay vines. Another incentive is the price per ton of Chardonnay commands from certain areas: often north of $3,000.

Wine makers are also able to do so much with this versatile grape. It responds very nicely to a bunch of different winemaking techniques such as long, cool fermentation, fermenting and aging in oak barrels, malolactic fermentation, lees stirring, secondary fermentation, bottle aging and barrel aging. Other white grape varieties don’t react as well to most of these techniques.

Each of these different winemaking techniques adds a layer of flavor to the wine. Malolactic fermentation changes those crisp, citrusy acids to a rounded, buttery mouthfeel. Aging in oak gives the wine notes of vanilla and spice. Some Chardonnays are also aged with extended lees contact (spent yeast cells), which creates aromas of brioche and a creamy texture.

Sonoma, Carneros, Monterey, Santa Maria, Santa Rita and Santa Barbara are some of my favorite AVAs for producing classic California Chardonnay and sparkling wines.

Each of these areas has a distinctive climate, which can result in very different Chardonnays. In warmer regions where the grapes get very ripe and the acidity levels are low, you’ll taste more tropical notes such as mango and pineapple.

The proximity to the cooling breezes of the Pacific Ocean create a climate where acidity and balance meet. These cooler areas produce Chardonnays with more green apple, pear and melon flavors. There are also intriguing wines that are made from a blend of cool vineyards and warmer vineyards.

Styles of California Chardonnay range from the really ripe, to a touch of oak to really oaky, buttery, full-bodied wine to the more modern naked style. This style is more fruit forward from being fermented and aged in stainless steel. It sees little to no additional layers of flavors from malolactic fermentation or oak.

In the 1976 Judgement in Paris, to the chagrin of the French judges, the 1973 California Chateau Montelena Chardonnay won first place in a blind tasting against top Burgundies -- a 1973 Meursault, a Beaune and a couple of Montrachets.

That blind tasting put California Chardonnays and Cabernets on the world wine map. Even after subsequent blind competitions in 1978 and 1986, California Chardonnays were preferred over their Burgundy counterparts.

In no particular order, here are a few of my favs, some pricy and some in the everyday price range:

Chateau Montelena Sonoma Chardonnay $$$

Slowly fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks then aged 10 months in French oak and bottled a year later.

“Very aromatic with melon, and orange blossom that give way to fresh peach, honeysuckle and apricot. There’s very little overt oak influence on the nose, although it comes across subtly in the background as pie crust and toast. It’s the suppleness and silky mouthfeel that strike first, although there’s abundant mango and citrus with Meyer lemon here as well.” - Winemaker Matt Crafton

Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay $$$

“Shafer Vineyards has produced classic Napa Valley wines for more than 40 years. Lush aromatics with white flowers, lemon zest, honeysuckle, clove, and flint. There is a rich balance of liveliness and density in the mouth with abundant flavors of apricot, white melon, grapefruit peel, ripe pineapple, and minerality, with a beautiful finish that goes on and on. “- Elias Fernandez, winemaker.

J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay Monterey Arroyo Seco $

“Riverstone Chardonnay is a blend of ten Chardonnay clones - 4, 5, 17, 76, 95, 96, 548, 809, Hyde-Wente, and Mt. Eden - each one adding to the complexity of flavors and textures found in the final blend.

The 2021 Riverstone display enticing aromas of ripe orange, white peach, nectarine, cocoa, and baking spices. The rich texture and balance on the palate from barrel aging sur lie offers flavors of ripe Meyer lemon, citrus cream, hazelnut, and a hint of oak on the long finish.” - Kristen Barnhisel, winemaker.

Ferrari-Carano Sonoma County Chardonnay $$$

“This Chardonnay has aromas of citrus, pear, vanilla, and buttercream perfectly balanced by vibrant, rich ﬂavors of baked apple, apricot, cinnamon and hazelnut. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the ﬁnish.

This Sonoma County wine is composed of grapes from 17 vineyards each with a variety of clones that are blended together to create one full-bodied, delicious Chardonnay. The grapes are cold settled in stainless steel tanks before moving to barrels for fermentation. Aged separately in25% new French oak, the wine completes 85% malolactic fermentation, then is sur lie aged and stirred every two weeks until final blending.” - Sarah Quider, VP of winemaking

Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay $

Wente is a brand that plays an important part in the establishment of California Chardonnay as does the Riva Ranch Vineyard in the Arroyo Seco.

“In the early 1900s, the Wente family imported Chardonnay vines from France and planted them; over time the plantings grew and propagated -- and now about 80% of all Chardonnay vines in California can be traced back to Wente.

Grapes for this particular wine hail from Arroyo Seco in Monterey, where cool coastal influences help keep the wine balanced. Ripe tropical fruit and baking spices are hallmarks of this value-priced staple.” – Elizabeth Kester, Head of Winemaking

SIMI Winery has several versions of Chardonnay from every day to special occasions. SIMI is one of the pioneers of Sonoma County wineries that was started by two immigrants from Montepulciano, Italy. Guiseppe and Pietro Simi had sought their fortune during the California Gold Rush and succeeded. In 1857, they bought an existing winery for just over 2,000 gold coins.

The 2019 Editor’s Collection Sonoma Chardonnay is a partnership with Reese's Book Club (RBC) by founder Reese Witherspoon. The Editor's Collection Chardonnay is crisp, tropical and a very food friendly wine with “expressive notes of baked apples, a spritz of citrus and a touch of shortbread.” - Winemaker Rebecca Valls

And the best part about this wine is it is now available for a limited time at $5.99 a bottle at Silverdale’s Grocery Outlet. But if you’re an ABCer, the SIMI 2019 Editor’s Collection Sonoma County Cabernet is also a very good wine at $5.99! Get it while it's hot!

