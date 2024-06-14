Classic for a cause: Dozens gather for 2024 Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show

Jun. 13—Dozens of families gathered at Albertsons Market at Eubank and Candelaria on Sunday to take in the color and flash of various classic cars, and for a good cause.

It was the 2024 edition of the Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show, which benefits Storehouse New Mexico, the state's largest food pantry.

The Storehouse hosted the event in partnership with the Mopar Most Wanted Car Club and drew nearly 200 cars to the event. Guests were also able to participate in a raffle and food drive, while children could play in a kid's zone.

All proceeds from the event went to Storehouse New Mexico. According to its website, storehousenm.org, the group provides food to roughly 50,000 families annually.