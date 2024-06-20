Clarksville-Montgomery County Library fights 'summer slide' with summer reading adventures

Johnathan Hampton, 7, lounges on the floor reading a book at Byrns Darden Elementary School in Clarksville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

With school out, many students are taking the next couple of months to relax, play, and avoid all things school-related. However, that is not stopping libraries across the country from encouraging children and adults to continue learning with fun and exciting adventures.

The “summer slide” is a term experts use to describe the academic loss that often occurs with students during the long summer break.

With attention specifically on third graders because of the Third Grade Rention law implemented last year, many school systems and organizations around the state are focusing on reading proficiency.

In 2023, 44% of third through fifth graders in Clarksville- Montgomery County Schools met or exceeded grade-level expectations in the Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.

CMCSS is hosting summer learning programs at 21 schools, seven at elementary schools, eight middle schools and six high schools.

It total, there are approximately 3,500 students enrolled, including 1,510 elementary students.

There are also other opportunities in the community to boost summer reading and combat summer slide, including programs at the local library.

For the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library, beating the summer slide means community outreach, adventurous events and taking risks with this year’s theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

“We are against the summer slide and pro-fun,” said Clarksville- Montgomery County Library director Christina Riedel with a laugh.

And their packed summer reading program shows it. From "Amazing Race" and "Escape Rooms" to Lego, science experiments, and paper maché, there is something for people aged pre-school and up to enjoy and find (or rediscover) the love of reading.

More: 59% fall short on third grade reading test in Tennessee; here's what's next

Clarksville- Montgomery County Library is stepping out from the every day library into community outreach to encourage more visitors and be a part of the community.

The summer reading program is split into four groups: children, tweens, teens and adults.

Each group is designed to suit the age group's learning style best and provide them with activities to enjoy.

“We all know that repetition, especially with early readers, is important,” Riedel said. “So that's why you'll see so many different types of story times and learning experiences.”

Meanwhile, tweens and teens have more hands-on activities, such as the library Olympics, a paper airplane contest, and an escape game. For adults, mocktails & paint, a resume workshop and a murder mystery are on the calendar.

To devise these different events, Riedel meets with her team about six months in advance with big ideas like a hot air balloon at the library before dialing it down to plan events the Montgomery County community will enjoy.

Based on their relationships with nonprofits and organizations and the feedback they’ve received from visitors, they make the schedule based on what they believe has worked or will work.

“We’re all about taking risks,” Riedel said. “Learning what the community wants, what they’ve enjoyed, what’s trending with children now, and then we try it.”

After the schedule is made, it’s time to get the word out.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Library is celebrating reading with this summer's Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

Not only are they letting people who visit the library or website know, but this year, about 20,000 flyers went out to Clarksville-Montgomery County students with a QR code for sign-ups on one side and one for feedback on the other.

An incentive for summer reading was added: participants can log their reading and be entered into drawings to win prizes.

The risk and outreach have certainly paid off.

Since sign-ups began, the library has had over 1,200 residents register for summer reading, and the number of sign-ups for the summer reading in the first week was more than last year’s total.

Over 1,000 people attended the Nashville ZooVenture last Friday in the Downtown Commons, and about 30 participated in the Amazing Race for adults on Saturday.

Over 1,000 Montgomery County residents attended Clarksville- Montgomery County Library's Nashville ZooVenture at the Downtown Commons on Friday, June 14, 2024.

“It feels great to have that many, but we want more,” Riedel said. “This is just the beginning.”

The beginning is because although the summer reading program is about helping students from the summer slide, it’s also a time to let the community know what the library offers.

“You don't have to just whisper in our library,” she said. “Our library is a living breathing thing. And sometimes we're going to be noisy. You know, we're going to have music. We've had ballet dancers in the Atrium.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there. The library has hosted lock-ins for teens, scavenger hunts, workshops and game nights. It's also rediscovering the love of books, finding new clubs, and finding a sense of belonging. Or just a safe and comfortable place to come for a few hours a day as you learn something new.

“I call it the ripple effect and I love it,” Riedel said with a laugh. “When someone comes in with their children or a friend and realizes how much we have to offer. Or they read one book with their friend and are like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’.”

Following a murder mystery the library hosted, one participant approached Riedel and told her how much unexpected fun she and her husband had interacting with the other participants instead of just sitting at their table all night.

“That’s the community building we want to do,” Riedel said.

Although we are a few weeks into the summer reading program, the fun and learning aren’t nearly over yet. The library has events until the end of July and a Scholastic Book Fair on June 24- 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children under 18 can receive a free lunch and snack Monday- Friday from noon to 1 p.m. until July 12.

When asked what Riedel looks forward to the most during the rest of the summer, she responded:

“Dolly Night, Live Radio Theatre and Escape Room and seeing more teens coming into the library.”

If you are interested in the list of summer reading fun or registering for the summer reading program, it’s not too late. You can see a full list of events and register on the library’s website.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32. Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Combat 'summer slide' with reading, adventures at Clarksville library