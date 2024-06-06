Clarkston Farmers Market kicks off today

Jun. 6—Fresh food, flowers and crafts return to Beachview Park today for the summer season of the Clarkston Farmers Market.

Vendors, live music and good weather are on tap for the market's first night of activity in 2024, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Danielle Evans, market organizer, recently gave the Clarkston City Council an update on planned events and past performances, saying the farmers market is drawing a growing number of people and providing lots of healthy food to area residents.

According to Evans, the market sold $17,947 of food last year, with 43 vendors participating. Artisans garnered another $14,185 in 2023.

Food access programs for low-income families and seniors have helped make the market a success for the community, she said. Education on healthy choices for food, finances and fitness are offered each week, along with small business opportunities.

The market, which will be open each Thursday through September, is still seeking food and other vendors, as well as food trucks. Food and farmer vendors eligible to accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will have free booth space, with a $25 application fee, Evans said.

Clarkston's market also allows nonprofits to set up at the park, with no fees, to offer information or activities for the public. Last year, six sponsors helped the market serve the community, Evans said, along with five entertainment acts and 27 sales vendors, including homemade crafts.

Anyone interested in participation as a vendor, performer, or sponsor can contact Evans at clarkstonfarmersmarket@gmail.com, send a message via Facebook or visit the group's website.

The Clarkston Farmers Market processes SNAP transactions and participates in the Washington State SNAP Market Match program, which matches SNAP dollars up to $25 to purchase fresh produce and edible seeds and plants per market day, Evans said.

Some vendors also accept the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Nutrition Program checks used to purchase fresh produce and honey for seniors.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.