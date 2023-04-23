Shoppers say these comfy podiatrist-approved Clarks sandals ease foot pain — score them on sale for $28

It's still winter, but we've already seen a few sandal-worthy days — and, frankly, it's always flip-flop time indoors. Well, get your toes ready, folks, because our favorite comfy sandals are on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, you can snap up the Clarks Breeze Sea sandals starting at $28 (down from $55), depending on your size and color pref. That's up to 50% off! Clarks has a near-200-year history of producing shoes that prioritize comfort. We love them because of their classic good looks; podiatrists praise them for their function.

Clarks Clarks Breeze Sea $33 $55 Save $22 These stylish yet sturdy sandals are a No. 1 bestseller with over 60,000 five-star ratings! $33 at Amazon

“Clarks offer a lot of support,” says Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She also says Clarks are great for people with flat feet.

These sandals aren't just for the beach: They're also perfect for indoors and for everyday wear. They come in neutral colors like this subtle purple (down to $33), pewter (down to $28) and black (now $33), so you can wear them with pretty much anything. Or in bolds like this fiery red (now $33)! Reviewers love how comfortable and cute they are, so much so that some folks wear them all year round. Keep scrolling to see what Amazon shoppers have to say about their fit and flair.

When it comes to comfy Clarks, it's always sandal weather — and these pre-spring prices can't be beat. (Photo: Amazon)

Ultra-comfy walking sandal

How many flip-flop-style sandals feel good on a long walk? Not many. But shoppers swear by these.

"Absolute best flip-flops," gushed a five-star fan. "These are the most comfortable, most durable sandals that I've ever worn. My first pair are still in pretty good condition after many years of wear, and I wanted to make sure that I had a backup pair in case anything happened to the originals! I've worn them on Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises, at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and in the summer at home at parks, beaches, stores, and just about anywhere and everywhere. I love these flip-flops!"

"Clarks has my business for life," raved another Amazon shopper. "These are shoes — not flip-flops! They are incredibly comfortable, and the top strap can be tightened or loosened depending on your feet. Some days my feet are a bit puffy due to the heat, and I need a little more room. What other shoes will allow this? None!! Additionally, they are cushioned and extremely comfortable to walk in all day long. Also, they are wide enough at the top so all of your toes rest comfortably on the pad without any overlap."

Arthritis sufferers say these shoes help ease their pain, too: “Love them," reports a fan with "arthritis from my neck all the way down to my feet. They are the only shoes that I can wear, and they don't give out. You can't go wrong with these shoes"

Year-round comfort

Yep, many devotees love them so much, they wear them no matter the season.

"I live in these sandals," confessed a five-star reviewer. "In summer my everyday shoe. In winter (California) they are my slippers."

"Always comfortable," explained a fan. "Even when I had plantar fasciitis, Clark sandals were the only thing I wore year round (I live in NH). Only wore boots when I shoveled snow! I have them in every color."

Soft material and cushioned comfort massage your feet with every step. This gorgeous pewter style is on sale too, for just $28. (Photo: Amazon)

One stylish sandal

They're really pretty too! "Classy looking," one five-star reviewer wrote. “These sandals are beautiful and very comfortable. I love that you can dress up or dress down and still wear these!”

Another happy shopper said: "These are soooooo comfortable, and gorgeous too!! These support my feet, fit perfectly and are very attractive!"

A perfect fit

A secret bonus: The fit is adjustable. Brilliant!

"Fits securely on your feet," wrote an elated reviewer. "I bought a pair of Coral sandals and they fit so well that I bought two more, a Navy and a Lavender pair. There's a reason why these are ranked #1 in flip-flops. THEY FIT! No more feeling like my foot will slip out, or that my ankle will twist as my foot slips around.... What I didn't realize when I bought the subsequent colors is that there's a Velcro tab on the side of the sandal that allows you to make it fit even better...I'll never buy another brand of casual sandal or flip flop."

Another fan of the fit, and everything else, wrote: "Very cute and comfortable! I have arthritis in my feet, as well as plantar fasciitis, so it’s difficult to find sandals and flip-flops that are comfortable. The fit is very good, and can be adjusted if need be with the Velcro straps. The support is surprisingly great and I can wear them all day without my feet being fatigued. And they’re also very cute…. I quickly purchased three additional pairs."

Clarks Clarks Breeze Sea $33 $55 Save $22 These sandals are available in 46 colors and styles, many of which are marked down now, making them an easy (and cheap) addition to your closet. $33 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

