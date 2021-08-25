Thousands of reviewers have found the most comfortable sandals for foot pain — and they're up to 47 percent off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Step to it! Shoppers say this shoe is even comfier than being barefoot. (Photo: Zappos)

For a limited time, you can snag these Clarks Breeze Sea sandals on sale at Zappos for up to 47 percent off.

The sandals have a perfect 5-star rating and over 2,100 reviews. They’re available in 24 different colors, making them an easy (and cheap) addition to your closet. Plus, they're on sale starting at just $29.

They're not just beach or boardwalk sandals, either: They're also perfect for every day wear—they come in colors like black and nude, so you can wear them with pretty much anything.

Reviewers love how comfortable and cute these sandals are. Keep scrolling to see what Zappos shoppers have to say about this style’s comfort, style and fit.

Soft fabric and cushioned comfort massage your feet with every step. (Photo: Zappos)

Comfort

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I just got back from seven days at Disney World, Universal and Sea World. Walked over 70 miles in a week, wore no other shoes other than my Clarks Sea Breeze and my feet felt great the entire time. Added bonus: it rained buckets and my feet dried quickly. Those in our group who wore sneakers had wet feet all day. Best flip flops ever.”

Another said these shoes help provide comfort despite medical issues. “With a neuroma in my foot and pronation issues causing knee pain, I can no longer wear most flip flops,” wrote the five-star reviewer. “These are adorable and feel perfect. I'm usually a barefoot-all-day gal, but can't do that now that my foot pain plagues me. These feel better than going barefoot. Going to order more colors at this price!”

Reviewers who have arthritis say these shoes help ease their pain, too: “I love these sandals so much I just ordered two more pairs!” one wrote. “I have multiple problems with my left foot and arthritis in all major joints everywhere else. So finding comfortable shoes of any style is rare. I may end up with all the colors!"

We can't say we blame her!

Shoppers can't stop raving about how comfortable and supportive these sandals are. (Photo: Zappos)

Style

One five-star reviewer wrote: “These were exactly what I was looking for. Cute, comfortable, casual. Great for running errands in the summer, but also cute enough to wear on casual Friday to work.”

“It doesn't get any better than this.....comfort and cute!!!” a shopper noted. “I can wear these all day long and my feet feel great! So many compliments on them! They really flatter the foot.”

Another happy shopper said: “Beautiful sandals. This is my second pair of navy sandals. I loved my first pair so much I wore them out! I have since bought these sandals in navy, black and bronze. Very, very comfortable, fashionable and a great all-around sandal”

Size and fit

With 24 colors to choose from, you can certainly find a style that matches your closet. (Photo: Zappos)

“I adore these shoes!" shared a happy shopper. "I'm always extra wary when buying flip flops as some are made so poorly that it's easy to trip and fall,” one shopper said. “That never happens with Clarks Breeze Sea. They are thicker than most and made to perfection. I would rather wear these shoes than slippers! They are BEYOND comfortable! For sure I will purchase in other colors. Kudos to Zappos for carrying these shoes!”

The shoe only comes in full sizes, so if you're between two sizes, shoppers recommend going down half a size for your perfect fit.

“They are the best fitting flip-flop sandals that I have ever owned," a happy reviewer shared. "Most of them are so painful between my toes that I can't wear them after 5 minutes. But these are so comfortable that I don't want to take them off. I might even order another pair - if only I could decide which color...”

