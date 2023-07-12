Clarence Thomas Received a Super Bowl Ring From Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Report

Supreme Court justices have been in hot water lately over undisclosed gifts they’ve received, and the revelations keep coming about Justice Clarence Thomas.

A recent New York Times report explains other perks he’s received in the past. It details his friendship with Jerry Jones, explaining that Thomas has flown in the Dallas Cowboys owner’s private jet, attended training camp, and sat in Jones’ box when the team played in Washington.

The article also mentions in passing that Jones gave Thomas a Super Bowl ring. There are no other details about the gift, but we do know how the pair developed their friendship. The justice is a known Cowboys fan, and as chairman of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he appeared in a PSA video alongside Cowboys players Doug Cosbie and Billy Joe DuPree in the 1980s. They appeared to have bonded through this experience, The Times reported.

Jones is a wealthy, private citizen who may seek legal decisions in his favor, NBC Sports notes. Thomas may be an avenue for securing votes to advance his business interests.

The Times report explains that when Thomas joined the bench in 1991, he entered the Horatio Alger Association, a nonprofit organization that includes many wealthy conservatives. The membership led to him receiving vacation retreats, invites to parties and V.I.P. tickets to sporting events. The paper said Thomas declined to respond to detailed questions about its findings.

The most recent controversy involving Thomas is the revelation that several lawyers who had business before the Supreme Court (including one who argued to end race-conscious admissions at universities) paid money to a top aide of the justice, The Guardian reported, citing Venmo transactions.

The payments appear to be connected to Thomas’s 2019 Christmas party, as the purpose of the transactions stated “Christmas party,” “Thomas Christmas Party,” “CT Christmas Party,” or “CT Xmas party.” None of the lawyers who made payments responded to inquiries from the paper. Thomas’s chamber also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

As for the Super Bowl ring, considering that the Cowboys haven’t won a title since 1996 and have only won four playoff games this century, Jones may want to hold onto the rings he does have a little tighter.

