All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 41% Off for October Prime Day—These Are the 6 Best Deals

October Prime Day is officially here, which means Amazon is pooling with deals on top kitchen brands. One popular favorite well worth investing in is All-Clad, and although the brand rarely has sales, right now, you can score essentials including nonstick cookware sets, stainless steel skillet sets, and more up to 41% off today. Shop our favorite picks before they sell out.

Best October Prime Day All-Clad Deals

5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

$150

$105

This nonstick cookware set is made with the brands aluminum and stainless steel base, with a smooth nonstick coating to combine even heat cooking with a totally slick surface for easy cooking. Each piece of cookware is good to use on any stovetop, plus the pans themselves are oven safe up to 500℉. The set comes with an 8-inch fry pan, plus a 10- and 12-inch fry pan, both with glass lids. The lids can also go into the oven, but just up to 350℉. Score the set for just over $100 right now.

7-Piece D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$500

$350

This seven-piece cookware set comes with the brand's D3 stainless steel material, which means it has an aluminum core for heating, plus a top and bottom layer of stainless steel for a versatile, sleek surface for cooking. Pop them into the oven or under the broiler up to 600℉ or use on any stovetop — the options are endless. It comes with a 10-inch frying pan, a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and a 6-quart stockpot with a lid. Right now the set is 30% off.

12-Inch Nonstick Everyday Pan

$100

$70

This nifty pan comes in the same style as the set above with a steel and aluminum core and a nonstick coating. It has a unique shape: It’s big, at 12-inches in diameter, and has taller walls and two helper handles on either side. This shape makes it incredibly versatile, since you can use it like a skillet, but you can also use it to hold saucy dishes, like casseroles, pasta, and more. As a great add-on to your collection, you’ll want to score it ASAP while it’s only $70.

8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

$360

$252

This nonstick cookware set from the brand is a bit more full-fledged, and it’s a great pick if you’re looking to build a collection in your kitchen. It has everything you need, from 8 and 10-inch skillets, to 2.5- and 3.5-quart sauce pans with lids, along with an 8-quart stockpot with a lid. Score it now while it’s 30% off during Prime Big Deal Days.

2-Piece D3 Stainless Steel Skillet Set

$230

$160

We’re big fans of these stainless steel skillets — it’s why we ranked them as our favorite splurge-worthy pick after testing popular options on the market. We love how reliable they are, how evenly they heat up, and how sleek they look. In fact, we think they’d make the perfect gift. That’s what makes this set all the more appealing, since it comes with a 10- and 12-inch skillet for $160. It’s totally giftable, though you might just want to keep it for yourself.

10-Piece D5 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$1430

$850

This set is a huge investment, but with a 41% off discount, there’s never been a better time to grab it. This is for folks that love to cook with stainless steel. It’s from the D5 collection, which features five layers of alternating aluminum and stainless steel to give you incredibly even, heat-retaining surfaces to cook on. Like the D3 cookware, it’s compatible with any stovetop and can go into the oven up to 600℉. It comes with an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, a 1.5- and 3-quart sauce pan with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and an 8-quart stock pot with a lid.



