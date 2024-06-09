In the whirlwind that is senior year, we, as students, often forget to slow down and remember the people that made us who we are. Through the last few months, made up of AP testing, final performances, senior nights, and bittersweet ends, the CKHS Class of 2024 is coming ever closer to conclusion. With mere days left, our final time at CKHS is filled with important life moments - senior skip day, prom, graduation, etc.

With the chaos of these events tangible in the air, safety might stray far from our minds. Luckily, we have people in our corner to help remind us of its importance.

On Wednesday, May 29, three days away from prom, our class experienced our annual Mock Crash. The event depicts a reenactment of a car crash on prom night - the result of both drunk and distracted drivers colliding. It’s a graphic affair, the entirety of it meant to dissuade the watching class from making real-life decisions with tragic consequences. Students solemnly observed, receiving the performance and its lesson in turn, resulting in no similarly horrific events occurring after prom and beyond. During this week, our cafeteria also features our PROM-ise Campaign; seniors can pledge to make good choices regarding drugs and alcohol on prom night.

For their contributions to the Mock Crash, our class would like to thank the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department, the Kitsap County Coroner, Washington State Patrol, Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bethel Towing, and the CKHS PTSA.

Kiana Delacruz, Silverdale

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: CK students offered safety lesson as school year ends