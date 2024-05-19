Civic Plaza hosts New Mexico Heritage Celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a celebration of New Mexico’s Hispanic culture at the city’s Civic Plaza on Saturday. From the lively music to the delicious cuisine, the event invited the community out to showcase everything that makes New Mexico so special.

Police arrest man for deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque parking lot

Visitors could enjoy craft vendors, food trucks, local bands, and a car show highlighting the iconic rides one New Mexico city is most known for. “Española, New Mexico is the lowrider capital of the world. New Mexico has some of the finest rides in the world, and we’re just here keeping the tradition alive,” says participant Clarence Valdez.

The New Mexico Heritage Celebration was the first event put on by Darren Cordova at Civic Plaza to recognize the state’s Hispanic music and culture.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.