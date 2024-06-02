City Year Jacksonville board chair: Students need a daily dose of mentorship to thrive

Student Success Coach Ni'yanna Anderson provides mentorship and academic support to a small group of students. Anderson is currently serving her second year as a coach with City Year Jacksonville.

Positive support systems are vital to our mental health at any stage of life, but particularly for children. It is so important for kids to have people outside of their familial circle that they can learn from, ask questions and look up to.

Whether it be a teacher, coach or another adult, children feel valued and supported when they have a trusted mentor to listen to their thoughts on the world around them and provide guidance.

Now that the school term has ended, I want to celebrate the graduating class of City Year Jacksonville Student Success Coaches who have provided academic support and mentorship to children in 10 public schools across Duval County this year. Every day, these young adults welcome children to school and provide essential support throughout the day at a time when resources are challenged in public schools.

I have had the great fortune to see this in action over the last decade. I recently visited a school with City Year Jacksonville and I saw firsthand the impact they make on the daily lives of children in our community. I walked into the cafeteria with a Success Coach who serves there, and the children's faces immediately lit up with smiles upon seeing their mentor.

What I saw in that moment was that trust, understanding and care were all a part of their mentoring relationship.

As a mother of young children, I know it takes a village to raise a child. Since the pandemic, our school system has been strained while children and families need more support than ever before. Today there is a youth mental health crisis, and the more people we have committed to supporting the wellbeing of our students, the better.

Every day, from before the morning bell to the conclusion of afterschool activities, City Year Jacksonville provides that additional support needed not just by students, but teachers and administrators as well. Student Success Coaches work with them daily, providing additional academic support and positive reinforcement to children needing extra care.

Being a mentor is not just about the mentee. Student coaches often share stories of what inspired them to dedicate a year of their lives as young adults in service of others. It is always about the positive impact made on their lives by someone they worked with.

Letters: Two years after making request, city of Jacksonville sidewalk repair looks worse

No matter what career they pursue — education, nonprofit or entrepreneurship — they carry their City Year Jacksonville service with them. Their personal experience helping others has helped them become better people, strong leaders and good citizens.

If you know a young adult looking to make an impact while developing professional skills, City Year Jacksonville is a wonderful opportunity to explore. Mentorship serves the well-being of both mentor and mentee. It is the little things every day — words of affirmation and confidence-building that provide children the boost of knowing that people care about them.

Mentorship is foundational for our mental health at any age, but for a child it is essential.

Smith

Kelly Smith, board of trustees chairwoman, City Year Jacksonville

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: City Year Jacksonville mentors help make a difference to students