City hosts ‘Love Your Block’ closeout celebration event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso was among eight cities in the U.S. that participated in the ‘Love Your Block Program,’ a two-year grant that supports efforts to spur neighborhood-driven change.

In collaboration with the John Hopkins Bloomberg Center for Innovation, the City’s Community and Human Development Department celebrated the program’s closeout and recognized the Grantees, Volunteers, and Partners who made it a success.

Residents, community members, and organizations were invited to apply for up to $2,500 mini-grants to support small-scale, volunteer-led revitalization projects designed to address blight, improve residents’ quality of life, and promote high community engagement and participation.

The neighborhoods selected for Year 2 included the following:

· Angel’s Triangle/Mountain View Neighborhood (Northeast)

· Five Points East Neighborhood (Central)

· Washington-Delta Neighborhood (South Central)

· Cedar Grove/Stiles Garden (Mission Valley)

16 LYB projects were executed throughout these areas of focus to include:

· Neighborhood Clean-Ups

· Vacant Lot Clean-Up/Activation

· Repainting Homes/ Vandalized Walls

· Exterior Home Repairs

· Community Art/Mural Installations

For more information, email LoveYourBlock@ElPasoTexas.gov or call (915) 212-1651.

