City of Crestview to host annual Juneteenth celebration

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview is preparing to host its annual Juneteenth celebration.

“A Walk-Through History” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center, according to a release from the city

Officials say the Juneteenth celebration promises to be a “fun-filled event,” that “offers an opportunity for all to learn and have a great time together.”

The event will feature live shows that narrate Juneteenth’s story and various activities and vendors for all attendees to enjoy.

For more information, visit Crestview’s Juneteenth website.

