Citrusy Cream Cheese Will Brighten Up The Most Boring Sandwiches

Sandwiches are as simple as it gets — layer some veggies, meat, and cheese, and perhaps a saucy spread between two bread slices and you're good to go. The fun thing, however, is within those core ingredients exists endless potential for creativity. If you ever get bored of eating the same thing over and over again, sometimes all it takes is one change to bring back the excitement. It doesn't have to be anything complicated, either. Even something like a citrusy cream cheese can do wonders, completely transforming familiar sandwiches into a novel-tasting treat.

Simple and easy to make but still fun enough to be considered an out-of-the-box twist, a citrusy cream cheese is the ideal choice for brightening up any sandwich. To make it, all you have to do is mix cream cheese with citrus zest, chopped herbs, and aromatics. There are plenty more optional ingredients, too.

The citrus zest brings a spark that instantly brightens the sandwich. Then you've got the cream cheese working its smooth, tangy magic on imparting a delectable richness. From flavors to texture, it effortlessly elevates everything and makes each bite much more satisfying. This refreshing touch takes away the repetitiveness of your regular fillings, so even if nothing else changes, you've still got an exciting new version of a familiar dish.

No More Boring Repetitive Sandwiches

cucumber cream cheese sandwiches - Nata_vkusidey/Getty Images

The citrus cream cheese itself is full of creative possibilities. Lemon is the most common choice for setting the base flavor, but you may find orange or lime to be just as enjoyable. For an even more intense taste, squeeze a bit of juice into the mix as well. As for the herbs, there are plenty to choose from — dill, chives, thyme, or basil all make a good starting point. If you want to layer in an additional aromatic kick, minced garlic or chopped shallots should do the trick. Feel free to throw in some spices and sauces for even more flavors, too.

As far as pairing ingredients go, your choices are as versatile as can be. Anything that you typically use in a regular sandwich would work, but one classic companion for cream cheese that never fails to delight is salmon. A few smoked salmon slices, leafy greens, onions, and a spread of citrusy cream cheese make a very tasty combination. Keeping things simpler, you can skip the meat or fish and just stick to cucumber sandwiches with fresh herbs and seasonings. This breezy light take is perfect for whenever you need something to fill the belly, but are not in the mood to take on all heavier savory flavors. It works great as a light lunch or even a brunchtime treat when served alongside tea, coffee, mimosas, or anything else your heart desires.

