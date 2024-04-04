Citrus chicken with sumac onion and grapefruit salad recipe

This simple chicken traybake, doused in lemon juice and served with a tangy grapefruit, onion and basil salad, is perfect for an al fresco dinner. You’ll roast chicken legs (though you could use thighs and drumsticks if you prefer) sprinkled with plenty of salt and oregano, and make a salad with red onions, thick slices of citrus, a little vinegar, honey, sumac and fresh basil.

We had this with warm fluffy couscous, a bowl of seasoned yoghurt with more sumac stirred through it and a dab of harissa each, but it would be lovely with some sort of potato or some flatbreads.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves

5

Ingredients

5 chicken legs

5 lemons

A little olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 pink grapefruit

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp sumac

1 tsp honey

A few basil leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Lay the chicken legs on a baking sheet. Squeeze 4 of the lemons (reserve one for the salad). Pour the juice over the chicken. Sprinkle plenty of salt over it too, and a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle oregano over the chicken and put in the oven. Roast for 45 minutes, basting occasionally with the lemony juices. Meanwhile, prep the grapefruit and onions. Using a small, sharp knife, slice the end off the grapefruit and then working top to bottom, slice off the skin and pith. Half the grapefruit and slice into half moons. Do the same with the remaining lemon. You’ll have plenty of juice on your chopping board – drain it into a bowl and lay the citrus slices on a plate. Put the sliced onions in the bowl of juice. Add the vinegar, sumac and a big pinch of salt. Use your fingers to scrunch the onions in the juice, sumac and salt. Leave to sit while the chicken cooks. When about to serve, add the honey to the liquid in the bottom of the onion bowl and mix. Then mix the citrus pieces with the onions and the basil, or whatever soft herb you’re using. When the chicken skin is lovely and golden and the meat cooked through, lay on a serving platter and spoon over the juices. Arrange a pile of citrus and onions next to the chicken and serve.

