Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread Recipe

You don't have to wait for the fall season to indulge in a warmly spiced loaf of cinnamon-apple bread. This swirled beauty comes together easily for an impressive loaf that's subtly sweet with a tender crumb. It's perfect for toasting and slathering with jam or butter, makes excellent French toast, and can even be used as sandwich bread for a fruity twist.

This irresistible bread starts with a yeasted dough enriched with butter. The fluffy crumb and buttery flavor acts as the perfect canvas for a fruity apple filling. To make it, freshly diced apples are cooked down with butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and a touch of flour to help thicken the mixture. The filling is then cooled and spread over the dough before it's rolled up and transferred to a loaf pan for a beautifully swirled loaf.

No matter how you enjoy this gorgeous loaf, it's guaranteed to become a year-round staple. "If you're new to working with yeasted doughs, this loaf is a great place to start," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "A stand mixer makes kneading the dough almost effortless, and it rolls up quickly and easily with the homemade apple filling for a sophisticated result."

Gather The Ingredients For Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread

To start, instant yeast is mixed with lukewarm water, whole milk, and granulated sugar to kickstart the bread-making process. Feel free to sub in active-dry yeast in an equal quantity if preferred (just cover the yeast mixture and set it aside to activate before proceeding to the next step). Bread flour and salt are kneaded in for a smooth dough. With its high protein content, bread flour helps create a sturdy loaf. If needed, you can substitute in all-purpose flour, although the bread may have a fluffier, cakier result. Butter is kneaded in to give the dough its tender, buttery crumb. If using salted butter, cut back the additional salt called for to 1 teaspoon.

While the dough rises, you'll prepare the apple filling. Diced apples are cooked in melted butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, and a hint of lemon juice to brighten the flavor. The type of apple you use is up to you, but firm varieties are best as they won't break down as easily during the cooking process. Cinnamon adds warmth, and flour helps thicken the filling. Finally, egg wash helps promote even browning on the loaf but can be skipped, if needed.

Step 1: Combine Yeast, Water, Milk, And Sugar

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, stir to combine yeast, water, milk, and sugar.

Step 2: Knead In Dry Ingredients

Add bread flour and salt, and knead on low to medium speed for 5–6 minutes, until smooth.

Step 3: Add Butter

Add butter a pat or two at a time, kneading to combine between each addition.

Step 4: Knead Until Smooth

Once all of the butter has been added, continue to knead for 5–6 minutes, until the dough is smooth and supple.

Step 5: Set Aside To Rise

Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover with plastic wrap or a tea towel. Set aside to rise for 1 ½ to 2 hours, or until doubled in size.

Step 6: Prepare The Filling

In the meantime, prepare the filling: Heat butter in a small pot over medium heat until melted.

Step 7: Cook The Apples Until Tender

Add diced apples, maple syrup, and brown sugar and cook, stirring, for 4–5 minutes, or until the apples are tender but aren't falling apart.

Step 8: Thicken The Filling

Remove from the heat. Add lemon juice, flour, and cinnamon, and stir until thickened.

Step 9: Cool To Room Temperature

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 10: Prepare A Loaf Pan

Spray a standard loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Step 11: Roll The Dough Into A Rectangle

Turn the dough out onto a flour-dusted surface and roll to a rough 9x18-inch rectangle.

Step 12: Spread The Filling Over The Surface

Spread the apple filling evenly over the surface, leaving a clean, ½-inch border around the edges. Sprinkle evenly with raisins or walnuts, if desired.

Step 13: Roll The Dough

Starting on one of the short sides, roll the dough tightly to create a 9-inch log.

Step 14: Pinch The Seams

Pinch the seams and press to seal the ends.

Step 15: Transfer To A Loaf Pan

Transfer to the loaf pan, cover, and set aside to rise for 45–60 minutes, or until puffed and marshmallowy.

Step 16: Preheat The Oven

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 17: Prepare An Egg Wash

Whisk to combine the egg with a splash of water.

Step 18: Brush The Loaf

Brush the egg wash over the loaf.

Step 19: Bake Until Browned

Bake the loaf for 45–50 minutes, or until the top is browned and the internal temperature registers at least 190 F. Tent with foil, if needed, to prevent excess browning.

Step 20: Cool The Loaf

Cool the loaf in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 21: Slice And Serve

Slice and serve.

What Are Some Tips For Making Perfect Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread?

There are a few tips to keep in mind with this recipe for consistent results. When measuring the dry ingredients, spoon and level (or weigh) your flour to avoid adding too much or too little. The quantity of flour can greatly impact the texture of your dough, making it too sticky or too dense.

When letting the dough rise, note that cooler temperatures will slow yeast activity. If you're making this loaf in warmer months, you may notice your bread rise faster. For that reason, look at the size of the dough rather than watching the clock. To help know when your dough has doubled in volume, take a before and after photo for easy comparison.

Flour your surface before rolling the dough to keep it from sticking. The last thing you'll want is the dough to stick to the countertop as you try to roll it up into a perfect log. If you have one, use an offset spatula when spreading on the filling for the most even layer. Don't forget to pinch the seams — a log that isn't sealed properly may open up during baking and ruin that perfect swirl effect.

Bake the bread until golden brown all over and light in weight for its size. If you can't tell if it's cooked through, take the temperature. A fully baked loaf should register an internal temperature of at least 190 F.

How Can I Switch Up This Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread?

Once you've got the method of making this swirled loaf down, you can make a variety of flavors in the same way. Substitute the apples for diced pears, peaches, cherries, plums, and more. Sprinkle nuts over the filling for a nutty crunch, including sliced almonds, walnuts, or pecans. Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or apricots can add an extra punch of sweetness and color. You can even soak them in rum and drain them before using for a boozy touch.

Depending on the season and the type of fruit used, you can also call in different spices for a unique flavor profile. Chai spice, apple pie spice, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, or other preferred spices can all add warmth and interest to the loaf. A hint of lemon or orange zest in the dough or filling can add a nice dose of citrus. While this loaf can be served for breakfast, brunch, or even used to make sandwiches for lunch, you can take it in a decidedly dessert-worthy direction by topping the roll with a maple, vanilla, or lemon glaze before slicing.

What's The Best Way To Store Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread?

To preserve the fresh flavor and texture of this loaf, proper storage is key. After slicing, store the bread in an airtight container or sealed bag for up to 2 days at room temperature. For longer storage, refrigerate for up to 4 days. Pull out slices as desired and toast lightly before serving. You can also freeze the whole loaf, without slicing, for up to 2 months. Thaw at room temperature, then warm in a preheated 325 F oven before slicing and serving. It will taste just as fresh as the day it was baked.

Keep in mind that you can prepare this bread around your schedule. To make it ahead and have it ready to serve the next day, prepare the dough, let rise, and transfer to the refrigerator overnight. The cooler temperature will slow the fermentation of the dough. The next day, roll, fill, and bake as directed for a freshly baked loaf when guests arrive.

Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread Recipe

Prep Time: 2h 50mCook Time: 50mYield: 10 servingsIngredients

:::For the loaf:::

1 (¼-ounce) package instant yeast

¼ cup lukewarm water

¾ cup whole milk

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 ½ cups bread flour, plus more for rolling

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

:::For the filling:::

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium apple, finely diced

2 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 large egg

Optional Ingredients

¼ cup raisins or walnuts

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, stir to combine yeast, water, milk, and sugar. Add bread flour and salt, and knead on low to medium speed for 5–6 minutes, until smooth. Add butter a pat at a time, kneading to combine between each addition. Once all of the butter has been added, continue to knead for 5–6 minutes, until the dough is smooth and supple. Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover with plastic wrap or a tea towel. Set aside to rise for 1 ½ to 2 hours, or until doubled in size. In the meantime, prepare the filling: Heat butter in a small pot over medium heat until melted. Add diced apples, maple syrup, and brown sugar and cook, stirring, for 4–5 minutes, or until the apples are tender but aren't falling apart. Remove from the heat. Add lemon juice, flour, and cinnamon, and stir until thickened. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside to cool to room temperature. Spray a standard loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Turn the dough out onto a flour-dusted surface and roll to a 9x18-inch rectangle. Spread the apple filling evenly over the surface, leaving a clean, ½-inch border around the edges. Sprinkle evenly with raisins or walnuts, if desired. Starting on one of the short sides, roll the dough tightly to create a 9-inch log. Pinch the seams and press to seal the ends. Transfer to the loaf pan, cover, and set aside to rise for 45–60 minutes, or until puffed and marshmallowy. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Whisk to combine the egg with a splash of water. Brush the egg wash over the loaf. Bake the loaf for 45–50 minutes, or until the top is browned and the internal temperature registers at least 190 F. Tent with foil, if needed, to prevent excess browning. Cool the loaf in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and serve.

