Cindy Crawford's anti-aging products are on sale: 'Wrinkles disappearing daily'
One of the world's first supermodels, Cindy Crawford continues to wow us with her beauty at the age of 56. Her iconic face has maintained a youthful, vibrant glow thanks, in part, to celeb estheticians and dermatologists. But her most important beauty collab happened when Crawford teamed up with French anti-aging specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh to create the skin and hair care line Meaningful Beauty. Very kindly, she didn't keep all these beauty helpers to herself. Many happy shoppers have added her products to their daily regimen and never looked back: "My skin is soft and supple once again!" Now's a great chance to sample Crawford's products, as nearly everything in the line is on sale at Amazon. Here, we look at a few standouts.
Meaningful Beauty Skin Softening Cleanser, 2 Fl Oz$14$15Save $2
Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting & Filling Treatment Melon Extract Day Serum, 0.5 Fl Oz$31$34Save $3
Meaningful Beauty Wrinkle Smoothing Capsules Advanced Formula with Hyaluronic Acid, 60 Count$50$55Save $6
Meaningful Beauty 5-Piece Starter Kit$56$62Save $6
"Very easy on skin," wrote a grateful reviewer. "No irritation. Leaves skin soft and pliable. No tightness and no residue. Skin improves the more you use it."
"Worth every penny," wrote one hooked fan. "When I first applied this serum, one tiny pump, I could literally feel it tightening my skin and it does a great job filling in those fine lines. My face feels and looks more plump and healthier...Ladies, I STRONGLY recommend this line and the sooner you can start the better!"
Said one five-star reviewer: "One capsule is the perfect amount for face and neck and I do notice the fine lines on my forehead go away after applying. Also great to use as a makeup primer. Your skin will feel plump and soft. LOVE IT!
"Wrinkles disappearing daily!!" raved one of the 2,300 five-star reviewers. "Absolutely LOVE it!! I wish I would have taken Before pics. My 'mean wrinkle' (between my eyebrows) is almost gone in just 10 days!! My crow's feet are disappearing more and more everyday!"
Another fan loves the "amazing" feel: "After applying the day cream, eye cream and serum my face feels so smooth and good. This product feels thick and smooth and you can just tell it is doing something."
