Cindy Crawford claims ‘baby stole my look’ after daughter Kaia Gerber recreates her ’94 Elle cover
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Friday, Cindy Crawford shared a photo of her model daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, recreating one of her mom's famous photos for Elle. In the pic, Gerber sported a navy blue Ralph Lauren sweater with the American flag in the middle and her hands in her pockets of her blue jeans. Crawford also posted the original from when she posed for the cover of Elle in 1994.