Cinco de Mayo run promotes active way to celebrate early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rather than celebrating Cinco de Mayo with drinks, dancing, and food, the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) gave the community a more active way to celebrate a week early and all for a good cause.

The cultural center and run-fit hosted the annual Cinco de Mayo run morning, where runners could participate in a 5K run or walk, a 10K run or walk, or even a KidsK for the younger participants.

Albuquerque Sunport looks to update baggage system

The run raises money for the NHCC Foundation to help support the diverse and rich cultural programs held at the center.

The event didn’t stop after the run, participants could also take part in a health fair.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.