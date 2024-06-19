Cicadas are here, so what's next? We eat 'em of course

I had to get this one in before all those periodical cicadas were gone and forgotten, and I would like to start with a shout-out to Peoria Journal Star reader Bonnie Musselman.

When my article about cicada-based cuisine and wine pairings hit social media last month, Musselman’s Facebook comment was “You first, PJStar.”

I decided to take up her gauntlet on the newspaper’s behalf. Why not? It was not my first foray into the world of entomophagy. Apparently, that’s a fancy $10 word for eating bugs.

Eating bugs while stationed in the Pacific

I spent 20 years in the Navy and was in the Pacific fleet for most of that time. When whatever ship I was on went on its six-month deployment, we passed through the Philippines, Thailand, Hing Kong and Singapore. My travels gave me a chance to try some really unusual Asian street food.

I was ultimately too squeamish to try balut … a partially hatched duck egg. A few of my buddies tried it in the Philippines, and none of them got sick as far as I know. But I wimped out at the last minute. There was a vendor circulating through the bar where I was toasting my liberty, and I was on the verge of getting out my wallet and calling him over when I saw one of the locals eating one. He had the duck's feet hanging briefly from his mouth before he audibly slurped them in like pasta.

Somehow, I didn't run screaming into the night — but neither did I follow through on buying one.

I did, however, crunch down my share of salted locusts in Thailand, where they were a fairly common bar snack. They really weren’t much different than salted peanuts and went well with the local beer.

A kebab full of cicadas cooks on a grill at Journal Star reporter Mike Kramer's home.

What do cicadas taste like? We found out

When the now-famous dual emergence made billions of free “land shrimp” available in the Midwest, I thought about just going out and collecting a few in the wild. That was before Food Network nutrition consultant Toby Amidor advised against the Bear Grylls approach because of the pathogens cicadas can pick up. Instead, she recommended buying them from a reputable vendor, and I decided to listen to the expert. So, I ordered a container of cicadas from Edibleinsects.com.

Once my snack arrived in the mail, my instinct was to treat them like the shrimp to which cicadas are often compared. I shucked off their legs, brushed them with lemon, olive oil, and black pepper; then made them into a kabob with red onion and bell pepper. At the last minute, I invited a little prosciutto to the party and grilled the kabob over charcoal for about six minutes. On the side, I made a summer fruit kabob with cherries and peaches.

They don’t taste like chicken. Nor do they taste like shrimp, although there’s a piece of meat inside that crunchy exoskeleton with much the same texture. And they taste nothing like the canned asparagus some fellow entomophagists have compared them to.

Journal Star reporter Mike Kramer grills a kebab that includes a few cicadas.

What I got was a nuttiness I’d been expecting, but also a kind of earthy depth of flavor I couldn’t really identify. They’re more filling than I expected. That kabob with my summer fruit kabob, a few potato chips and a glass of iced tea made quite a satisfying lunch.

As God and Journal Star photographer Matt Dayhoff are my witnesses, I ate everything on my plate.

Next time, I might order some edible black scorpions from Thailand Unique. I would probably prefer them to stewed tomatoes. Stewed tomatoes send me screaming into the night every time.

Journal Star reporter Mike Kramer sports a button on his St. Louis Cardinals jersey claiming his status as a "entomophagist," or insect eater.

