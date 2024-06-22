The cicada bobblehead is a thing. Here's how you can get one

When it comes to cicadas, people either love them, don't mind them … or eat cicadas as a snack.

No matter, though, there's no denying the colorful, relatively harmless and non-invasive bug.

And what better way to commemorate the tail end of the cicada brooding season than by having your very own cicada bobblehead figurine?

Here's how to get a limited-edition cicada bobblehead.

What does the cicada bobblehead look like?

Each cicada bobblehead figure features a full-color, full-body cicada perched on a patch of grass.

The cicada's head bobbles in a way similar to the motions of an actual cicada.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which manufactures and sells the cicada bobblehead, each figurine three is 3 inches tall and 5.5 inches wide.

"Positioned on a base bearing its name across the front with a grass-like texture on top, the cicada bobblehead features its prominent red eyes set wide apart, short antennae, and membranous wings," read a press release from the bobblehead museum. "The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store."

Some love them, some hate them, but you can't help but notice colorful cicadas. Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is paying homage to the bug with a new cicada bobblehead figurine.

How to get your own cicada bobblehead figurine

A cicada bobblehead pre-sale is ongoing on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's website.

The cicada bobblehead will ship in November, according to the bobblehead museum.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist who reports on trending news across the Mid-Atlantic region.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: The cicada bobblehead is real, and here's how you can get one