Churches offering free food for seniors, Mifflin church providing free home-cooked meal

First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, along with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, offers free Senior Boxes on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Anyone 60 and over who falls into the low-income guidelines can register and pick up a 30-pound box of nonperishable food including two pounds of cheese and a 15-pound box of prepackaged produce. This is a year-round distribution. Age is a qualification, so a current identification card complete with date of birth and proof of income must be provided.

Participants should come to the east side of the church between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 to get registered and pick up a Senior Box. There is no cost for the food.

Mifflin church offering free meal

St. Michael Lutheran Church in the village of Mifflin will host a free home-cooked meal at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be followed by music performed by Wade Spencer at 6 p.m.

St. Michael Lutheran Church is located at 26 E. Maine St. in Mifflin.

