Church Mouse in Palm Beach sets June 17-21 for end-of-season sale

Bargain hunters, on your marks: One of the most popular thrift stores in Palm Beach County has set the dates for its end-of-season sale.

The Church Mouse, a secondhand shop in Palm Beach that benefits The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea's outreach ministry, will have its annual end-of-season sale June 17-21, store staff said.

Items in the store at 376 S. County Road will be marked down 50% on June 17-18, 75% on June 19-20 and 75% on June 21. All furniture in the store is marked down 40% right now, store manager Daisy Alvarez said.

After the store closes its sales floor at the end of the season, the Church Mouse will remain open to accept donations throughout the summer, she said. Donations of clothing are especially needed right now, Alvarez said. While people usually think the Church Mouse needs designer clothing, Alvarez said they are open to all pieces.

Proceeds from the Church Mouse go toward Bethesda's outreach ministries, which last year benefited these organizations:

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches; Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse; American Association of Caregiving Youth; aZul Fashion, Art and Design; Cancer Alliance for Help and Hope; Center for Creative Education; CROS Ministries; Faith-Hope-Love-Charity; Family Promise of South Palm Beach County; Feed the Hungry; Good Shepherd Sustainable Learning Foundation; HACER Ministry; Health Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County; The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County; Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches; The Lord's Place; Opportunity Inc. of Palm Beach County; Palanca Food Pantry; Palm Beach County Food Bank; Quantum House; Riviera Beach Cares Homeless Coalition for Families; St. Ann Place Outreach Center; St. George Center; St. George Table; South Florida Haiti Project; Sweet Dream Makers; Take Stock in Children; and True Fast Ministries.

For more information, call the Church Mouse at 561-659-2154.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

