Is this the coziest cardigan ever? Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers think so — and it's now $31: 'So cuddly'

Every wardrobe needs a chunky sweater. Meet the Merokeety. (Photo: Amazon)

Crisp, cool mornings have us reaching for a snuggly layer. The mega-popular Merokeety sweater is just what the weather anchor ordered! The cozy cardigan, which has garnered over 15,000 five-star ratings, is now on sale for $31 at Amazon. Some colors and sizes are even less!

We can see why the Merokeety is getting so much love: The soft and stretchy feel combined with the slouchy, relaxed look — with pockets! — makes it feel like a warm hug.

The long style is great for layering over T-shirts and blouses. Plus, it comes in 35 colors and styles, all equally unique and chic, in sizes Small to XX-Large.

$31 $50 at Amazon

Why settle for less? Choose a few of the 35 colors and styles on sale now. (Photo: Amazon)

Basic colors like black, maroon and gray are excellent work essentials to keep in a chilly office or wear from home as a planned look. Dress it up with a skirt and heels, or keep it casual with jeans and sneaks.

Keep scrolling to see what shoppers are saying:

Work appropriate

Everyone wants to look good and feel good in their workwear. And they do in this sweater.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Super comfy! So many compliments. Fits true to size and is washer/dryer friendly. I wear this to the office once a week — just need to order another one :).”

Perfect for any season

The Merokeety is good for right now (pumpkin picking, anyone?) and later (cold, snowy days).

A happy shopper noted: “Nice, oversized Sherpa cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights over a tank or in-between layers during fall and winter months.”

$31 $50 at Amazon

One cool look. (Photo: Amazon)

Versatile

Customers love how this long, lovely cardigan goes with virtually everything in their wardrobe — from leggings or jeans to dresses. And it fits in pretty much any scenario.

“So soft and cuddly," wrote one five-star fan. "I love this!!!...I wear it for work, out and about, or even just at home to feel snuggled up! Very happy with this purchase.”

$31 $50 at Amazon

Cold hands? Warm cardigan. (Photo: Amazon)

Great for layering

Perhaps the best thing about this cozy piece is how it lets you regulate the temp in an instant! Especially when weather is transitioning.

“It is the perfect weight and is VERY soft!" raved another shopper. "Will be good for fall, winter and spring...Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!! :)"

$31 $50 at Amazon

