Just $29?! This best-selling cardigan with 16,000 perfect Amazon reviews is on massive sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This sweater is so cozy, you'll wear it 24/7. (Photo: Amazon)

Sweater weather is upon us, friends! And what's a winter's day even an evening dog walk without a favorite, go-to sweater to throw on? Warm up in style with Amazon's "incredibly comfortable," super-soft best-selling cardigan — the cozy, nubby Merokeety chunky knit sweater, which happens to be on sale for up to 42 percent off.

Right now, the textured beauty is just $29 (from $50) in mocha. But it happens to be on sale in literally every color, too — some are 37 percent off, others are 30 —and it comes in more than two dozen hues!

Starting at $29 (was $50)

No, there's no catch. Yes, this deal is truly as exciting as it sounds. One of Amazon's most coveted sweaters — one that is "snuggly, fluffy, yet lightweight" and "similar to expensive loungewear, and easy to customize" is on sale in a whopping 35 colors, including lilac, dusty blue, olive and mustard.

Dreaming of warm weather to come? Look how well this sweater transitions, come spring. (Photo: Amazon)

This the sweater is what we all need right now: It’s flattering enough for Zoom calls, chilly offices or weekend strolls, but it feels as soothing as pajamas against the skin. And it hits mid-thigh, so it's a perfect companion for yoga pants. Right now, the — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — starts at just $28.

We can see why Merokeety chunky knit sweater is getting so much love. It has that magic combo: a universally flattering style, a soft-as-a-blanket feel, a forgiving length with just the right amount of coverage, high-quality construction...and it even has pockets! You’ll reach for it every day — and you might want to grab it in as many colors as you can while they're still in stock.

Starting at $41 (was $50)

What will you pair your cardigan with? (Photo: Amazon)

This cardigan is destined to become the star of your fall wardrobe, whether you opt for go-with-everything shades like black or gray or soft, feminine hues like mint or tea rose.

Story continues

"What do I like about this sweater? Hmmmm… what do I like about chicken noodle soup when I'm sick, or a cozy comforter on my bed, or cheesy lasagna, or woolen socks on a cold winter afternoon? This sweater is super cozy, cute, nubbly, and comfy," wrote one cheerful shopper.

“I really like everything about the sweater,” says a happy reviewer. "The quality is also really good. I washed and let it hang dry and it was just as fluffy and pretty as right before.”

A five-star reviewer reports: “Soooo cozy!!! I bought it solely for lounging around the house. And it's perfect!...Like wearing a cozy blanket! But very light weight!"

Starting at $41 (was $50)

Get ready for winter with this cozy layer. (Photo: Amazon)

"Best sweater I ever bought!" wrote a happy shopper. "I bought this sweater a year ago. And I just bought another one today! I wear it all the time. At home, on walks and to casual events. Was wearing it this morning and again got compliments as I almost always do."

“So many compliments,” says yet another five-star reviewer. “Fits true to size and is washer/dryer friendly...need to order another one :).”

"I love this sweater. It is very flattering and nice to wear as an added layer when the house is a tad chilly," a fan wrote. "It elongates my body and helps make me appear thinner. That's a bonus."

Starting at $41 (was $50)

This crowd-pleaser looks great on just about anyone. (Photo: Amazon)

This washable cardigan is as practical and well-made as it is pretty. Said a Goldilocks-like fan: “It's true to size, and is super soft. It's not super heavy, or super light...I could definitely see wearing this over a pair of leggings and a t-shirt, or a dress. Overall, this cardigan was a great purchase.”

One reviewer swears that the "popcorn-like" sweater is a 365-day superstar. "This sweater is honestly year round material," they wrote. "It's light enough for air conditioning in the summer and warm enough to layer in the winter."

"I am a boutique snob, and this is just as good!," bragged a shopper. "I literally cannot tell the difference in my expensive sweater and this one. It is very well made. The quality is fantastic. The sleeves are long but not too long, has deep pockets, and extremely soft."

Starting at just $29, the Merokeety chunky knit sweater is a no-brainer. Once you slip your arms into this sweater, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Starting at $41 (was $50)

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.