Down to $36, this flattering cardigan 'elongates the body' — no wonder it's got 17,000+ fans

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays on the horizon and colder days arriving, it's the perfect time to snuggle up with a good book and a hot mug of cocoa. Why not warm up in style in this "incredibly comfortable," super-soft top-selling cardigan? The cozy, nubby Merokeety chunky knit sweater is wildly popular, and it's on sale for just $36 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Yes, you can treat yourself guilt-free to one of Amazon's most coveted sweaters (it has 17,000+ five-star fans!) because right now, the textured beauty is on sale for $36 — that's nearly 30% off. There are 32 (!!) colors to choose from, including lilac, dusty blue, olive and mustard so there's sure to be one you like.

This sweater is so cozy, you'll wear it 24/7. (Amazon/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Why do I need this?

This is the sweater we all need right now: It’s flattering enough for Zoom calls, chilly offices or afternoon strolls, but it feels as soothing as pajamas against the skin. And it hits mid-thigh, so it's an ideal companion for yoga pants.

We can see why Merokeety chunky knit sweater is getting so much love. It has that magic combo: a universally flattering style, a soft-as-a-blanket feel, a forgiving length with just the right amount of coverage, high-quality construction ... and it even has pockets! You’ll reach for it every day — and you might want to grab it in as many colors as you can while they're still in stock.

What reviewers say

This cardigan is destined to become the star of your winter wardrobe, whether you opt for go-with-everything shades like black or gray or soft, feminine hues like mint or tea rose.

"What do I like about this sweater? Hmmmm… what do I like about chicken noodle soup when I'm sick, or a cozy comforter on my bed, or cheesy lasagna, or woolen socks on a cold winter afternoon? This sweater is super cozy, cute, nubby and comfy," wrote one cheerful shopper.

A five-star reviewer reported: “Soooo cozy!!! I bought it solely for lounging around the house. And it's perfect! Like wearing a cozy blanket! But very lightweight!"

"Best sweater I ever bought!" wrote a happy shopper. "I bought this sweater a year ago. And I just bought another one today! I wear it all the time. At home, on walks and to casual events. Was wearing it this morning and again got compliments as I almost always do."

“So many compliments,” said yet another five-star reviewer. “Fits true to size and is washer/dryer friendly ... need to order another one :).”

"I love this sweater. It is very flattering and nice to wear as an added layer when the house is a tad chilly," a fan wrote. "It elongates my body and helps make me appear thinner. That's a bonus."

This washable cardigan is as practical and well-made as it is pretty. One reviewer swears that the "popcorn-like" sweater is a 365-day superstar. "This sweater is honestly year-round material," they wrote. "It's light enough for air conditioning in the summer and warm enough to layer in the winter."

"I am a boutique snob, and this is just as good!" said another pleased shopper. "I literally cannot tell the difference in my expensive sweater and this one. It is very well made. The quality is fantastic. The sleeves are long but not too long; it has deep pockets and it's extremely soft."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Save 70%! $60 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $15 is a win in our book. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $123 $199 Save $76 Why have a bunch of weights lying around your house when you can get everything you need out of this adjustable one? It can replace six kettlebells — just turn the dial to set it between 8 and 40 pounds. It's down to its lowest price in months! $123 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 The luxurious texture and sweet berry scent make this mask a delightful addition to your nighttime beauty routine, and you’ll wake up with soft, supple and nourished lips. It rarely goes on sale, and this is the lowest price we're seeing. $24 at Amazon

Style

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $11 — over 75% off! $11 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon