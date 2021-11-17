This chic striped sweater is my cold-weather secret weapon — now $33 at Amazon
Sweater weather is here, my friends. Thus the hunt begins for cozy, chunky sweaters that have a flattering shape and drape in that sexy way.
I happened to find one that fits the bill perfectly, and I honestly cannot wait to find the perfect boots to complement my latest score. It’s the Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater, and it’s got a loose, chunky knit that flows right over my figure to hide my jiggly arms and belly pooch, and it comes in the cutest striped colors. Plus — it's just $33 at Amazon.
I can go on and on about how this standout knit is the best winter find on Amazon right now, but more than 3,600 five-star reviewers have beat me to the punch, calling it “soft and stylish” and the “perfect sweater.”
One of the most unique things about the Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater is that it transcends generations. Many moms and grandmothers wrote to say they bought the sweater for themselves because it was delightfully loose yet structured, but that it also turned out to be “a big hit with teenage girls,” one reviewer adding that she learned styling lessons from her girls, too. “My teenage granddaughters loved these sweaters from the first look they had of them. One wore her sweater tucked into her jeans, and the other wore hers outside of her jeans.”
Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater
“My daughter stole it!” joked another shopper, who had to struggle to get it back. “Yesterday, my daughter (16) had an interview and decided that this sweater was going to be part of her interview ensemble...It looked wonderful on her...After the interview (she got the job), her friend came over and told her she looked super-cute. She then left to sleep at her friend's house and didn't leave me MY sweater.”
Rest assured, this sweater is made for the over-40 set, too. You can easily punch up a pair of jeans or stretchy slacks and corduroys with this flowy pullover: Slimmer bottoms balance out the shape, and you can choose to let one shoulder hang off for a youthful touch. Don’t love your upper arms? You’re just in luck — baggy sleeves are totally on-trend this season.
And look at all these mood-brightening colors! The Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater comes in wide-striped color options like orange/black/white (SO fall!), a rainbow of blue/red/yellow on a black background, and a red/rust/gray/pink combo on white. And these are just my favorites. There are 19 in total to choose from, and sizes range from Small to X-Large. Trust me, your new wardrobe favorite is here.
The Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater is made of a lightweight fabric mix that manages to be soft and never itchy. It’ll become the easiest thing in your closet to pull on when you’ve got to run out the door and your tired old sweatshirt isn’t cutting it. It’s also the ideal piece for dinners out.
This statement piece says, “I am fully embracing the cold weather and I am going to look fabulous doing so.” At just $33, you won’t have a single regret ordering this stand-by sweater, and you’ll be thankful you did the next time you have “nothing to wear.” The Kirundo Stripe Color Block Sweater is undeniably wearable under any circumstance. It’s my cold-weather secret weapon.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
