I Have Chronic Inflammation & This Is the 2-Ingredient Anti-Inflammatory Drink I Make Every Day

Inflammation can definitely be uncomfortable, both physically and mentally. If you’re struggling with chronic inflammation, trust me when I say this: You’re not alone.

Since 2021, I have been adjusting to my ocular rosacea diagnosis, which causes inflammation in my skin and eyes. Through this process, I have changed my diet to help reduce my inflammation. A new study published in Nutrients in October 2023 supports the idea that following an anti-inflammatory diet could help skin irritations like acne or rosacea. And there’s plenty of research to show that foods like berries, dark leafy greens, nut butters, legumes and fish are packed with anti-inflammatory nutrients.

For me, I love having a morning and nighttime routine, and adding flavorful yet nutritious foods and drinks within those rituals helps support healthy habits. There’s one drink that I have every single night that’s not only great for my inflammation, but it also has helped my gut health after weaning off of long-term antibiotics.

I drink coffee in the morning, but in the evening, my drink of choice is decaffeinated black tea. While not incredibly riveting, black tea is anti-inflammatory on its own, thanks to its flavonoids. Here’s how I take it up a notch for both taste and nutrition: I add a mix of spices.

Most of the time, I use pumpkin spice seasoning as it has a delicious mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Sometimes I’ll add some extra ground cinnamon or ginger, depending on my taste buds. These spices can help reduce inflammation because of their antioxidants and digestive benefits, so mixed in tea is the perfect sip for me. Gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz also recommends mixing spices into your morning coffee for its gut-healthy, anti-inflammatory benefits, so if you’re more of a coffee person, you can still enjoy a version of this comforting sip.

While it doesn’t personally affect me, hot foods and drinks can be an inflammatory trigger for those with similar skin conditions, so keep that in mind before trying out my favorite concoction. You can also enjoy black iced tea with spices for the same benefits. For more anti-inflammatory drinks, check out this roundup of Anti-Inflammatory Drinks for a Healthy Boost.

