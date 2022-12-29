Dreading Christmas-tree storage? The solution's in the bag — and on sale — for $11
The thing about Christmas trees? The anticipation, erecting and beholding of them is big, big fun. The disassembling, cleanup and storage afterward is a big, big pain. And while going artificial will let you avoid vacuuming up pine needles, your eco-consciousness won't spare you the post-holiday headache of packing up and stowing away your ersatz tannenbaum. Here, on Boxing Day, we're gifting you a genius solution: Zober's Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag. Now just $11 (was $18), it'll make your holiday-season life easier for years and years to come.
Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Green$11$18Save $7
FBB Phone Mount for Car$14$40Save $26
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$9$12Save $3
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$22$35Save $13
Cindro Phone Holder Air Vent Car Mount$13$19Save $6
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot$179$274Save $95
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$129$400Save $271
Shark WV201 Wandvac Handheld Vacuum$102$130Save $28
Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$47$61Save $15
Courant Mini Slow Cooker Crock$26$40Save $14
Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 12.5-inch Skillet$27$28Save $1
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer$55$80Save $25
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$17$20Save $3
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2$30$50Save $20
Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Bedsure Shredded Memory Foam Pillow$30$80Save $50
Topcee Twin Size Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs.$36$65Save $29
Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Green
Yes, in theory, an artificial tree can be stored inside the box it came in, but 1) it never fits back inside as neatly as it did in the Tetris-tight arrangement in which it left left the factory, and 2) after just a year or two of packing it up and dragging it back out, the cardboard is showing the strain with tears, holes and, perhaps, water damage. So, really, an easier, longer-term solution is in order, and the Zober tree bag is it. Measuring 65" x 15" x 30", it's big enough to hold a nine-foot tree. Its waterproof polyester construction ensures that your tree will emerge clean, intact and mildew-free next December. A durable zipper seals the deal, and stitched-tight handles make it an easy schlep from your living room to the attic, garage or closet.
"I love this bag for how easy it makes moving my tree," said a reviewer with a happy-ending story to tell. "I have a seven-foot, somewhat wide/full tree from Hobby Lobby that I've always kept in the original box, but every year it gets a little harder to squish it down into the box. So then I would just have to slide it around the house and manhandle it around hallway corners in order to put it away, and even then, it took up a lot of space, lying on the floor. So I put the entire box into this bag, and it fit with room to spare. So now I have easy-to-use handles and I can stand the whole thing up so it only takes up a back corner of a closet!"
"This storage bag is great, my artificial tree fits with room to spare.... Waterproof, easy to maneuver and handle," summarized this shopper. "I purchased a little bigger than I should have, but am totally satisfied with this product. I recommend this storage solution 100%."
"This product was recommended online for those looking for a storage solution for their 12-foot skeleton prop," remarked this apparent Halloween aficionado. "Yep, fits perfectly and much easier to carry than that giant cardboard box."
"Extremely big and roomy! You can fit a couple bodies inside..LOL," advised one legitimate businessman from New Jersey (we kid; they're just a very satisfied shopper).
Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Green
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon auto + home deals? Check these out:
Auto
FBB Phone Mount for Car$14$40Save $26
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$9$12Save $3
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$22$35Save $13 with coupon
Cindro Phone Holder Air Vent Car Mount$13$19Save $6
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot$179$274Save $95
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$129$400Save $271
Shark WV201 Wandvac Handheld Vacuum$102$130Save $28
Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$47$61Save $15
Kitchen
Courant Mini Slow Cooker Crock$26$40Save $14
Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 12.5-inch Skillet$27$28Save $1
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer$55$80Save $25
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$17$20Save $3
Bedding and home
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2$30$50Save $20
Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Bedsure Shredded Memory Foam Pillow$30$80Save $50
Topcee Twin Size Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs.$36$65Save $29