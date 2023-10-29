A Christmas surprise: Embracing the unexpected

My husband and I were in a standard Christmas tale—madly dashing around the country visiting family in those precious few days at Christmas. We were on our way to visit my husband’s family, having just wrapped up Christmas Eve with my own two hours away. The journey was a blur of twinkling lights from distant homes and the soft glow of the dashboard. My eyelids felt heavy, a testament to the restless night spent comforting my baby, who seemed to have caught the excitement of the season a bit too much and just wanted to feed and feed. Oh, the life of a mom!

As we pulled into the driveway, laughter echoed from the house, the enticing aroma of roasted turkey wafted through the air and the Christmas tree beckoned us inside. It was the perfect setting, a scene straight out of a holiday movie. And I was glad to finally be here after battling through seasonal traffic jams with a restless baby (road closures on Christmas DAY?!). But amidst the clinking of glasses, I couldn’t shake a nagging feeling.

I had a sense that the fatigue I was feeling was more than just the overwhelming emotions of the day. It was an instinct, deep and undeniable. Amidst the Yuletide celebrations, was I due a surprise Christmas gift?

The shock of discovery

Seven months. That’s how long it had been since I first cradled my firstborn in my arms, feeling the overwhelming rush of love and the weight of responsibility. Seven months of exclusive breastfeeding, of sleepless nights, and of rediscovering myself in the role of a mother. My body was still in postpartum mode, with no periods to speak of, and the numbness from my c-section wound still hadn’t resolved.

And honestly, with the demands of a new baby, intimacy had taken a backseat. It was a rare occurrence, a fleeting moment amidst the chaos of new parenthood. Between nappy changes, midnight feedings and the sheer exhaustion of motherhood, my husband and I had found little time for ourselves.

A mother’s instinct is like no other

I still had a trusty test buried deep in my bag from the “trying” days and so, when I couldn’t shake that nagging feeling any more, I made my excuses and stole away to the bathroom. The minutes felt like hours, each second heavy with anticipation. And then, there it was—a faint line, almost teasing in its subtlety, but undeniably present.

The emotional rollercoaster

The gamut of emotions hit me like a freight train. One moment, I was on cloud nine, exhilarated by the thought of another life growing inside me. The next I was gripped by sheer terror. Memories of my first birth flooded back—the sterile smell of the hospital, the cold operating table and the sharpness of the scalpel. The unexpected turn of events, the lack of control or plan. The C-section had been a necessary intervention, but it came with its own set of fears. How would my body handle another pregnancy so soon? What about the risks of rupture?

And then, I’ll confess, there was a tinge of regret. I had just started to find my groove again, to enjoy the little freedoms that come with a growing baby . Evening wine, my little escape, had become a cherished ritual. Was I ready to give it up again? To plunge back into the world of midnight feedings and nappy changes?

I rejoined the fun and longingly looked at the fancy bottle of liquor we had brought as our contribution to the day. Back to the old routine of pretending to drink but actually pouring my glass out later. I certainly wasn’t about to blurt out my news during Christmas dinner.

Coming to terms and finding joy

The days that followed are a blur. After the initial shock, I gradually transitioned to a place of acceptance. With each passing day, the idea of another baby began to feel less like an unexpected curveball and more like a serendipitous twist in my life’s story.

There’s a unique joy that comes with an unplanned pregnancy. It’s the universe’s way of reminding you that sometimes, the best things in life are the ones you never see coming. And as I wrapped my head around the idea, I began to see the positives in it. The thought of my children, so close in age, growing up together, sharing secrets and forging a bond that only siblings can understand, filled my heart with warmth.

Lessons and advice

If there’s one thing this journey has taught me, it’s the importance of trusting one’s instincts. I always say a mother’s instinct is like no other. Our bodies have a way of communicating with us, of guiding us. And sometimes, that guidance leads us down paths we never imagined for ourselves. During my many years as a paramedic I always listened closely to moms—if they say something isn’t right with their baby (born or unborn), I always believed them.

To all the mothers out there, especially those navigating the unexpected twists of motherhood, remember this: Every challenge is an opportunity for growth. Every surprise, a chance to rediscover the strength you never knew you had. Embracing the unexpected can be a beautiful thing. Every emotion you’re feeling, from the highest highs to the lowest lows, is valid. You’re not alone in this journey.