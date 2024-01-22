Christmas Connection wraps successful 2023 season, thanks to donors

Christmas Connection 2023 just completed its 44th year by bringing the Christmas spirit to those most in need in Leon and the surrounding five counties.

We want to give you an idea of what was accomplished and thank all the people and organizations who were so generous with their time and resources. It was the combined effort of so many people within our community that was critical to this year’s success.

For 2023, Christmas Connection reports 258 families were adopted by the individuals or organizations within the community and the family’s requests were filled by the adopter.

This year we served 531 families in Franklin (7%), Gadsden (21%), Jefferson (7%), Leon (48%), Madison (12%), and Wakulla (5%) Counties. 258 families were adopted by the individuals or organizations within the community and the family’s requests were filled by the adopter.

The remaining 273 families who were not adopted were provided for with donations and shopped by Christmas Connection volunteers in our workshop.

The donations came from our local businesses, schools, parishes, neighborhood associations and individuals. Christmas Connection provided for these families from over 2,000 gifts such as children’s toys, bicycles, tricycles, helmets, teenage gifts, and gift cards.

101 Christmas Connection cases were direct deliveries meaning the adopter could deliver their Christmas Connection gifts directly to the family

In addition, these donations provided essential items such as diapers, cleaning supplies, housewares, toiletries, food, blankets, linens, and gas cards for medical appointments.

Financial donations for rent and utilities were allocated for specific cases and will be distributed throughout the year through our local Catholic Charities office.

Leon, Franklin, and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments for assisted with deliveries to many of the Christmas Connection recipients in 2023.

101 Christmas Connection cases were direct deliveries meaning the adopter could contact and deliver their Christmas Connection gifts directly to the family.

430 cases came through our site for packing and distribution for delivery. These cases included unadopted families as well as cases that required agency delivery. In all, we were able to bring the Christmas Spirit to 2,205 individuals. We really appreciate Leon, Franklin, and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments for assisting with deliveries to many of the recipients.

We want to give a shout out to the 35 social service agencies who refer the families to us, a tip of the hat to Florida State University, and the City of Tallahassee and all their support staff for sponsoring the site to make the magic happen.

Last year Christmas Connection would not have existed if not for Florida State University donating 17,000 square feet of open space for Santa’s Workshop, and the City of Tallahassee for initiating lane closure on Bronough Street for safe community drop off and agency deliveries for 21 days.

Thank you to our extended family of sponsors, supporters, and businesses who offered their sites for satellite donation collection drives. Many thanks to the parishes and schools who sponsored angel trees, all the folks who donated, the volunteers, the adopters, and the media (WCTV, Tallahassee Democrat, and Alcom Productions) who supported us throughout the process. We could not have done this without all of you!

The pure joy lit up the faces of those children and their families’ receiving gifts from Christmas Connection in 2023. Many of the families referred by our partnering social service agencies have gone through many hardships throughout the year and are so deserving of their referrals.

Tables of donated items await sorting and delivery at Christmas Connection in December 2023.

The Christmas Connection staff and volunteers are so blessed to be a part of this giving, collaborative community program each holiday season. The smiles warm our hearts and that is why the 130 + volunteers do what they do for 26 consecutive days, 60 hours per week to bring the magic to our community neighbors.

Although the elves have left the building for this year, we want to thank Morning Star Storage on Roanoke Trail for providing a safe storage location for our operational materials until Christmas Connection 2024. Stay tuned to theChristmasConnection.org.

Pattie Malarney coordinated the Christmas Connection for 2023.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Christmas Connection thanks donors for successful season