Christina Hall's Four Year Old Wants a Roomba for Christmas and We're Losing It



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Kids really do say the darndest things. Case in point: Christina Hall’s youngest son, four-year-old Hudson, whose Christmas wish list will make you chuckle. Last night, the TV personality and design-centric entrepreneur took to Instagram Stories to share what he wrote with her fans. In adorable scribbly handwriting, Hudson, of whom Hall shares custody with ex-husband Ant Anstead, asked Santa Claus for typical little kid things, including lollipops, robotic toys, an airplane racer, and a remote-controlled car. The most unexpected request on the relatively short list, though? A Roomba vacuum cleaner.

In the video, Hall asks if he really wants a Roomba, and Hudson doubles down, saying, “yes, so it can clean our house...and so the cleaners don't come.” Make of this what you will, but we have to say, this present request is quite thoughtful on Hudson's part. After all, cleaning a home is hard work!

Instagram//@thechristinahall

Additionally, the appliance does fit with the robotic theme of his list, but still—a vacuum cleaner? We can’t blame him, though. High-tech vacuums that glide across the floor on their own are actually pretty fun to use. Like the rest of Hudson’s requests (save for the lollipops), Roombas don’t require much supervision from whoever is controlling their movements. In fact, most sync up to an app on your smartphone and run on a schedule. People with busy schedules tend to love Roombas because they can simply program their vacuum, head out for the day, and come home to spotless floors. We’re not entirely sure that’s what little Hudson loves about Roombas (we have a feeling his fascination has more to do with the vacuum’s robotic elements), but we’re not judging.

Maybe the preschooler will even inspire a few of his friends’s holiday lists with cleaning supplies and appliances. After all, such goodies are definitely on ours! The only question is whether or not Santa will come through and deliver the festively wrapped vacuum cleaner to the four-year-old cleaning fanatic. We hope his Christmas wish comes true!



Roomba 694

Shop Now Roomba 694 amazon.com $159.00

Roomba Combo i5

Shop Now Roomba Combo i5 amazon.com $349.00

Roomba j6

Shop Now Roomba j6 amazon.com $579.99

