Christina Haack shuts down critics of her new relationship: 'I'm 38, I'll do what I want'

Christina Haack has found love again following her divorce from Ant Anstead. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Christina Haack has found love again — and won't be reading any negative comments about it.

The Flip or Flop star, who co-stars with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on their HGTV series, split from her second husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, last year. Earlier this week, however, she was spotted in Mexico with a new man named Joshua Hall. She posted pictures of her and her new boyfriend enjoying their vacation on her Instagram Story, as well as shared a photo of the two staring off at the ocean to her grid.

In the caption of the post, Haack, who shares two children with El Moussa and one with Anstead, explained how she found her way to Hall.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she wrote. “I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

(Photo: Christina Haack/Instagram)

Haack explained that she wanted a few months for them to get to know one another before she shared their relationship with the public.

“So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down,” she said. “When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - And not for me but for him. I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to an uncomfortable degree.”

(Photo: Christina Haack/Instagram)

She criticized the “false narratives” that the media creates, adding that it’s likely why there are so many failed celebrity relationships, adding that they “turn new relationships into a circus.”

That’s why, Haack shared, she and her new guy won’t be looking at any “nonsense” online.

“I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions,” she declared. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.

She concluded, “So yes ‘another relationship.’ And guess what. I’m 38. I’ll do what I want.”

While Haack is moving on, so is her ex-husband. Anstead is rumored to be dating Bridget Jones’ Diary actress Renee Zellweger.

Recently, Haack opened up to People about wanting to keep her family’s private life “more private.”

"I think it's controllable by spending more time together, staying off social media and not reading things," she told the outlet. "And just focusing on the present and not getting sucked into it all."

She added, "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun.”

