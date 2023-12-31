Christina Aguilera Kicks Off Her Las Vegas Headlining Shows in Slick Leather Boots

Christina Aguilera brought dynamic style to the stage while kicking off her new concert show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

During her debut concert in the ten-part series — which runs until March 2024 — Aguilera hit the stage in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a sharp pair of black leather thigh-high boots. The singer’s style featured tall shafts with closed toes, which provided a neutral contrast to her ensemble for the occasion: a blue bodysuit and sheer caped slit dress, complete with blue lights and gleaming crystals.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire

However, this wasn’t Aguilera’s only bold attire during her performance. The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer also continued her set in a pair of black round-toed boots with thick soles, which were accented by dramatic sprays of feathers for a heavily textured appearance. A black bodysuit and leggings, complete with matching flared feather accents, brought a cohesive finish to the punky footwear.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire

In one of her final songs, Aguilera slipped on a pair of black leather pointed-toe boots with over-the-knee shafts. For a sleek twist, the set was complete with clear, see-through heels with a flared, pyramid-shaped base. The dynamic footwear smoothly contrasted Aguilera’s crystal-draped minidress, which earned an edgy finish from long black leather gloves.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire

Aguilera’s concert series at the Voltaire will feature ten shows from Dec. 30, 2023 to March 2, 2024. Previously, the singer also held a residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, titled “The Xperience,” from May 2019 to March 2020.

