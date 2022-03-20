Christie Brinkley, 68, plunges into the sea in strapless swimsuit

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 68, celebrated her tropical vacation with a leap into the ocean. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley is jumping for joy ... right into the ocean.

The supermodel, 68, shared a joyful video from her tropical vacation in the Turks and Caicos on Saturday that showed the stunner jumping into the water while wearing a strapless navy swimsuit.

Set to the soundtrack of Dean Martin singing "Volare," Brinkley can be seen jumping off a dock into the crystal blue water with a pair of flippers in her hand.

"My happy heart is singing!" Brinkley captioned the post, quoting the famous song. "Grazié mille amici miei!" she wrote, which translates to "thank you, my friends."

Later on Saturday, Brinkley shared another shot from the water as she went boating with friends. Wearing a pair of black sunglasses and toting a straw hat, Brinkley smiled brightly for the camera in a paisley blue dress, as she propped her long legs up. "A day on the water floats my boat!" she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Brinkley shared a bit of her wellness regimen from her time on the island.

"Morning swim on a deserted beach is my favorite way to start a day," Brinkley shared. "Whenever I am in a natural setting I prefer to exercise outside. ... Here I love to ride my bike on the trails and at low tide on the beaches. I always try to get my exercise in fun ways, because if it’s not fun you probably won’t stick with it."

Brinkley continued, sharing that she "really loves to swim along the shoreline with fins and goggles, and then work a different set of muscles by swimming without the fins."

"I feel that the more chaotic the world becomes the more important it is to find ways to relax your mind and your body," she shared, before asking her 773,000 followers how they like to unwind.

Brinkley has been having the time of her life on vacation. Last week, she soaked up the sun at the COMO Parrot Cay resort, where she has a private estate. Photographed strolling through the surf in a pale blue swimsuit, Brinkley stared up at the clouds with a beach hat around her neck and a pair of black sunglasses on her face.

