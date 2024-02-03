Christie Brinkley shared her secret to covering her roots — and it’s just $12

Most of us would love to hang on to our youth just a little bit longer — but anyone who trots off to the salon when salt and pepper strands start popping up knows the upkeep can be time-consuming and costly. While most of us can't run to the salon every time our roots start to show, luckily, there is an at-home solution that is not only budget-friendly but also supermodel-approved. Christie Brinkley has found an affordable — and fabulous — way to cover graying roots with the Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray.

In an Instagram post with her hairstylist Rita Hazan, the model talks about how while “maybe someday” she may embrace her gray hair, for right now she’s sticking with dying it her signature blonde color. As the video continues, it shows Christie getting her hair touched up at the salon but she says that she “literally lives” off of Rita’s signature root touch-up spray in between her appointments.

The model uses both blonde and dark blonde shades to cover her grays, but there are also dark brown, light brown and red shades available, so it should be easy to find the perfect match for your hair. All you have to do is spray the product where you want coverage and your roots will be completely covered by the tinted spray in a matter of seconds.

Christie Brinkley said she "literally lives" on the root touch-up spray in between her hair appointments. (Photo: Getty)

It’s safe to use on all hair types and is transfer-proof, so you don’t have to worry about it coming off on your clothing or bedding. Even better, it’s water-resistant and will last until you shampoo it out. Christie isn’t the only fan of the fast-acting spray, it’s racked up over 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon.

“Works like a charm,” raved one before adding, “Have used other products to cover the roots and this concealer works the best. I use medium ash blonde to color my hair. It also provides body to my hair after shampooing. I’m not afraid of mis-sprays on my hair as it blends in well. Would highly recommend this product.”

“This spray is amazing and gets me through the last 2 weeks before my hair appointment. Covers my gray roots flawlessly and this may only apply to my hair color but it matches and blends in perfectly. I only wash my hair every other day and this spray stays put,” wrote another.

A third called it “an absolute necessity,” adding “Absolutely the best for covering up my gray roots. I can extend my color for 2 or 3 weeks by using Rita Hazan root concealer. Would not be without this product!”

Perhaps best of all, you thankfully don’t need a supermodel’s budget to buy this root cover-up. This smart spray is just $12.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.