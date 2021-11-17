Christie Brinkley’s daughter told her not to use the word ‘fattening’ anymore: ‘A more positive way of wording it is to say that food is not healthy for me’
Christie Brinkley thinks it’s time the world breaks up with the word “fattening.” Speaking to WestlakeMalibu Lifestyle magazine, the model shared how the fashion industry has come a long way in terms of inclusion, describing a period of time in which "young women used to pick up fashion magazines and feel horrible because all the models were reed thin and they looked nothing like the girls who were reading the pages."