Christie Brinkley shares her beauty secrets for women over 50 — her go-to products are all at Amazon
- Christie BrinkleyAmerican model
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page.
It’s been nearly 40 years, but to some of us, Christie Brinkley will always be the “girl in the red Ferarri.” Now 68, the former supermodel still shines as brightly as she was when she was in her 20s. So when she shared some of her beauty tips for women over 50 on Instagram, we stopped scrolling and started watching.
It’s safe to say that this Uptown Girl knows a little something about looking fabulous since she's graced the cover of more than 500 magazines. Of course, she has natural beauty, but even supermodels have to do a little work to maintain great skin, brows and lips. She gets her help from several tools that are pretty accessible — you can get them on Amazon. And right now, her go-to lip plumper from SBLA is on sale for 50 percent off!
Read on to see how Christie Brinkley uses her lip plumper along with her other beauty tips for women over 50.
Step 1: Skin prep
Christie Brinkley perfects her beauty routine by starting with a wave of a wand — the Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. She is a brand ambassador for SBLA and uses the wand daily. It comes with an anti-aging serum that contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides to stimulate collagen production for firmer skin.
“Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night, almost everywhere.”
Christie Brinkley perfects her beauty routine by starting with a wave of a wand — the Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. She is a brand ambassador for SBLA and uses the wand daily. It comes with an anti-aging serum that contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides to stimulate collagen production for firmer skin.
"It'll even out skin tones," she said. "It'll tighten things up with peptides and active ingredients that build back collagen."
Step 2: Base
The ever-popular Beautyblender has an army of fans, and Christie Brinkley counts herself among them. She uses it with warm water and two foundations — a lighter one under her eyes and the darker one under her cheeks.
Then, she uses the blender to help soften any lines. “I just use whatever's left a little bit down the neck,” she demonstrated. “Down the décolletage, over the forehead.”
Step 3: Brows
If you haven’t noticed, the former cover girl has enviable eyebrows. She’s put a lot of thought into how she shapes them and uses two pencils to achieve her look: one from Kevyn Aucoin, which has a hard, fine point. The other is from Lancôme and has a bigger point.
“I just paint with the hard one — little things that look like little hairs going in the direction,” she showed. “But I always focus along the top line only…you want to be thinking up, up, up. Defy gravity!”
Step 4: Cheeks
She uses two colors on her cheeks: a warm shade, Laguna from Nars, and the lighter Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty (no longer available but Nars pairs Laguna with Orgasm in a set that is available on Amazon).
“I put the warmer one down here, and I put this beautiful lighter one along the top,” she said. “Then I just sort of rub it all over my forehead and down the neck.”
Step 5: Lashes
Christie suggests using demi whispies false lashes to open up the eyes and enhance eyelashes because they thin with age…unlike other things.
“It’s such a shame that our stomachs and thighs don't thin,” she joked. “Just our eyelashes, our hair.”
Step 6: Lips
And finally, because our lips thin too, she urges using lip plumpers. She loves the SBLA lip plumpers, and right now you can grab a tube from Amazon for 50% off the regular price.
Brinkley’s coming out with her own colors of the lip plumpers soon. “I love them!” she gushed. “You will, too.”
