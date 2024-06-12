Christian Woodstock this Saturday

Jun. 12—It won't be on Max Yasgur's farm, but the spirit of a different kind of Woodstock will be undertaken this weekend just south of Washington.

The first Christian Woodstock in Daviess County will be held this Saturday.

"We live in sort of a dark world right now and we want to be a light to the world," said organizer Steve Belcher. "It is being held on the grounds of the Free Methodist Church on Troy Road. There will be two stages. It is a rain or shine event. If we have bad weather we will just move inside the church."

Belcher says the event will begin in the morning and run until late at night.

"We are starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and going until 11 p.m. Saturday night with different praise theme performances and various musical artists each hour and we are going to have a lot of fun praising and worshiping God. We are going to have a lot of food trucks available and a bounce house for the kids. It is going to be a fun event," he said. "We want to get together with people who enjoy different kinds of worship music. There's contemporary, old hymns and other types. We going to have them and let people appreciate different styles of worship music and have a good time."

More than a dozen acts are scheduled to perform on the dual stages including many that area people are familiar with.

"We have 13 different groups including Conner Lovelace. He is from Pike County and he just received the Teen Male Gospel Vocalist of the Year in Nashville. Alan Pancake and Leon Rice, who do a lot of the arrangements for the Promise will also perform."

Belcher says that the day is going to be full of activities that will be entertaining for the whole family, and he notes the price is right.

"There is no admission fee. This is an extension of the Front Porch Music and Arts Festival that we have each year," said Belcher. "We want this open to the public because we want kids to come out and experience the music and the different instruments, and art. This is open to the whole community. It is free and family friendly. Anyone is welcome to come."