Chrissy Teigen posts unflattering photo to share message about being authentic: ‘I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that’

Chrissy Teigen shares photo outtake to give message about self-love (Photo: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to be herself.

On Monday, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram to share an unflattering photo of herself. She used the caption to discuss the importance of self-love.

"I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are 'why would she post this' or 'i love you girl but this is not flattering', to which I say, who cares?? a lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever. I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess. I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius," Teigen wrote.

Celebrity friends and fans praised the star for her transparency.

"I see u sag sis," Vanessa Hudgens said.

"Yasssss Queen thank you for normalizing not being perfect because no one is!" a fan wrote.

"YES!!!!! Honestly why I love you so much. Unapologetically you," someone added.

"I love that you are honest about yourself and perfection is over rated... I really enjoy all your photo's... Just continue being you..." a user continued.

According to Teigen, her self-love journey has been a long time coming. During an interview with Glamour UK last year, she opened up about how her modeling career affected her self-esteem.

"That was my entire career, doing weigh-ins. With model agencies, it was normal to get measured too, and I did it myself mainly, so when you had direct bookings without castings, [the clients] knew what they were getting. There were jobs I would turn up to and they would say my measurements were off and it was the worst feeling to be kicked off the job," she recalled.

Teigen added that after ending her modeling career, she was able to be kinder to her body. Though it took her some work to get used to her new normal weight after giving birth to kids Luna and Miles, whom she shares with her husband John Legend.

“I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, 'Arghhh, these kids,'" she admitted. But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modeling. I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be shitty to myself, either. I’m already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it."