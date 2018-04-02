Chrissy Teigen Nails Bill O'Reilly Over His 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Complaint
NBC’s live broadcast of “Jesus Christ Superstar” drew high praise on Sunday night, but former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t seem to be a fan.
O’Reilly tweeted:
Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez.
— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 2, 2018
O’Reilly left Fox News last year amid sexual harassment allegations, including reports he paid $32 million to settle accusations against him. His comment prompted Chrissy Teigen ― wife of John Legend, who played Jesus in the performance ― to fire back:
Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars https://t.co/2hklA6Ix4P
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Ouch.
