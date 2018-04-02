    Chrissy Teigen Nails Bill O'Reilly Over His 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Complaint

    Ed Mazza

    NBC’s live broadcast of “Jesus Christ Superstar” drew high praise on Sunday night, but former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t seem to be a fan. 

    O’Reilly tweeted: 

    O’Reilly left Fox News last year amid sexual harassment allegations, including reports he paid $32 million to settle accusations against him. His comment prompted Chrissy Teigen ― wife of John Legend, who played Jesus in the performance ― to fire back: 

    Ouch. 

     

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.