Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Having a Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby boy!

The supermodel announced the exciting news via an Instagram post on Sunday night after the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Congratulations to the happy family! (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Mama and her baby boy,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of herself from the Grammy red carpet, that showed her smiling with her hand placed on her bump.

Back in November, Teigen and Legend let their daughter, Luna, share the news that they were expecting their second child.

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen asked, pointing to her stomach, while Luna excitedly said, “BB!”

Many fans thought Teigen was expecting another girl after she Instagrammed a solo photo of herself last weekend with the caption “Girls weekend.”

But dedicated fans will remember that the supermodel ― who has been open about her journey with in vitro fertilization ― said last year that she and Legend had one embryo left ― a boy.

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Teigen previously said that she and Legend started with 20 embryos at the beginning of their IVF journey.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” the supermodel said in an interview with InStyle last year. And now, a baby boy.

