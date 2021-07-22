Chrissy Teigen tearfully thanks fans for 'piles' of condolence letters in honor of baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen is sending love and thanks to those who sent condolence letters in honor of her late baby Jack.

The 35-year-old model took to social media to share videos of the piles of letters that she and husband John Legend received after Teigen suffered a miscarriage in September. The couple has spoken openly about planning to name the child Jack.

The notes from fans, Teigen noted, were delayed because of the pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen receives condolence letters for Jack. (Photo: Instagram)

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up. And now we got everything," she said through tears, while shuffling through piles of envelopes. "You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know that we got all of them. All of them. I’m gonna read them all, OK? I love you guys."

The stories come after a notable break from social media for Teigen, who came under fire for comments she made a decade ago in response to 16-year-old Courtney Stodden marrying Doug Hutchinson, who was 51 at the time. On July 14, she made a return to Instagram to talk about her isolation in the "cancel club."

"[I] don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life," she wrote. "Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!"

Previously, Teigen had been open about her grief over Jack's loss, using social media as an outlet to express the pain she and Legend felt and the ways that they've worked to get through it. She even shared behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot for "Wild," where the couple announced the pregnancy.

"I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end," she wrote in February while reflecting on the joyful moment. "I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so."

Followers have also felt comforted by Teigen's openness.

"Thank you so much. Your sharing has created space and a platform for this little corner of my world," one person commented on February's post.

